Beautyworld in San Pedro and the Art of Ageless Beauty

Avid beauty buffs know that when it comes to noticeable, natural and long-lasting beauty, superficial treatments simply don’t do the trick. As a writer on all things to do with beauty for over a decade, it was a joy to discover a salon that approaches the subject the way it should be: from the inside-out, with a focus on treatments that encourage skin to work its way back to health by stimulating the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid: the building blocks of flexible, firm, glowing skin.

Beautyworld is a salon in the very heart of San Pedro. It was founded by Zofía Behnert, an officially trained therapist with over 25 years of experience, who owned her own beauty salon in Berlin for 15 years before launching her new salon in San Pedro almost three years ago. Here, she works alongside her lovely daughter, Jearmaine, who is as serious about real beauty as her mum is. The salon is lovely – flooded with natural sunlight, ample, clean and marked by an abundance of pristine white. Clients can park at the San Pedro carpark for free as well, which is particularly useful in the height of the summer season.

While Beauty World offers everything from pedicures to a full make-up service, its focus is undoubtedly medical, with star treatments including microdermabrasion, cold laser and ultrasound, and a medical podiatry service, centred on improving both the appearance and health of feet.

Microdermabrasion: Similar to an Intensive Peel

The reason for the popularity of microdermabrasion is that despite being so gentle, it is highly efficient at stimulating the production of collagen, the protein which exists in abundance in our youth and is responsible for taut, smooth skin.

Microdermabrasion can be used to improve a host of conditions – e.g. age spots, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles and large pores, as well as acne and associated scars. The treatment uses a minimally invasive apparatus which emits microscopic crystals to gently slough off the thick, uneven part of the epidermis. Doing so stimulates the production of new cells and accentuates the penetration of any anti-ageing products applied afterwards, to a significant degree.

The Vitacontrol® Athermic Laser VC 5001 Treatment: A Scalpel-Free Way to Youthful Skin

Did you know that by the age of 40, your skin produces half the hyaluronic acid it used to, and by the age of 60, your skin contains only 10 per cent of this vital compound? Hyaluronic acid is one of the foundations of great looking skin; it is a water-holding molecule that fills spaces (i.e. wrinkles) and cushions everything from our skin to our joints, nerves and eyes. Almost 50 per cent of the body’s hyaluronic acid content is found in collagen of the skin, where it retains over 1000 times its weight in water, hydrating skin in an excellent fashion. The Vitacontrol® Athermic Laser harnesses the power of six different laser sources, which generate radiation and penetrate up to 5mm, thereby reaching deeper layers of the skin and using a special hyaluronic intercellular gel to significantly increase the production of elastin and collagen. The treatment can be used both cosmetically (to reduce the appearance of wrinkles) and medically (to treat everything from acne to eczema, scars and to treat skin following injections or surgery).

The Ultrasound Facial: Rejuvenation and Repair All at Once

The Ultrasound facial is a gentle treatment used to treat everything from acne to wrinkles. It involves the use of ultrasound waves, which penetrate the skin to promote collagen production, eliminate bacteria and moisturise skin. It is commonly used to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and to treat age spots and sun damage. Puffy eyes, enlarged pores and dark circles under the eyes also improve dramatically with this treatment.

Beautyworld: Assessing and Documenting Your Skin’s Progress

One of the most fascinating machines at Beautyworld is the Skin Analysis Machine, which quickly and painlessly analyses your skin’s moisture and elasticity levels, as well as its pore size, depth of wrinkles and skin pigmentaion levels. Clients can use the machine to measurably track their progress following a course of treatments. The machine also allows staff to detect any deeper problems which need to be attended to by a doctor.

Reviderm: In Line with the Beautyworld Philosophy

In addition to offering a host of treatments, Beautyworld also stocks products by Reviderm, a prestigious skincare company whose products are made from elements which are naturally present in skin. The creams and serums specifically target cellular activity, encouraging skin to regenerate in a natural manner. Cellucur is one of this company’s special lines; it is particularly useful for sensitive skin.

Words Marisa Cutillas – Photography © www.photographermarbella.com

C/ Zamora 5, Planta 1, San Pedro de Alcántara (one street down from La Sala). Tel: 952 782 395.

www.Beautyworld-Spain.com