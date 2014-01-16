Cabopino Holistic Centre

The Centre is a non-profit organisation run by Marleen Gosselin, who wishes to share the wonderful experience of holistic treatments and revitalisation techniques, at a minimal cost. The wide range of therapies include acupuncture, aromatherapy, Bach flower therapy, Reiki, kinesiology, magnet therapy, naturopathy and much more, while classes and workshops are offered on Chi gong and yoga, aromatherapy, chakras, Tibetan bowls, etc.

Call Marleen for details on Tel: 650 460 664 or check out the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cabopinoholistic.