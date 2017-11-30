Christmas is Coming! December 2017

Welcome to the bumper festive edition of Essential Magazine in which you will find much cheer and goodwill.

Come with us on a magical voyage aboard the all-new Silver Muse, marvel at the sleek lines of the Koenigsegg Regera, get dressed up to the nines with Hannibal Laguna’s evening gowns, and have a splutter on El Gordo, the biggest lottery in the world, which this year boasts an astounding prize fund of €2.38 Billion.

We check into the magnificent Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square and check out a modern masterpiece in Sotogrande, courtesy of Ark Architects and Patricia Darch. We also bring you wonderful watches from Rolex, great gadgets for gifts and present ideas for children and pets.

Enjoy our features on the essence of a luxury brand and The Graduate revisited, which was released 50 years ago this month. Revel in reading about iconic talent, Audrey Hepburn, and see our interview with prolific artist, Alejandro Hermann, at his new studio on Marbella’s Golden Mile.

As well as all of this and more, don’t miss our suggestions of recommended restaurants and fine wines for special occasions.