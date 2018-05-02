Design for Life – May 2018

Design, in all its many facets, surrounds us, simultaneously serving our inspirational needs and influencing our lives and dreams in infinitesimal ways.

Correspondingly, we focus this month’s 19th Birthday issue on a concept which can involve art, architecture, composition, decoration, perspective, structure, and method.

We delineate the subject with a feature on Top Design Trends, give it connective form via Biomimetics, and see it evolving in front of our eyes courtesy of 3D Printing.

Personalities associated with Design also abound in this publication, such as Frank Stephenson, Teresa Sapey, Sarah Miller, and Borja Borrero, all of whom Essential was fortunate to interview during last month’s Marbella Design Fair.

Continuing with the theme, we also present the elegant lines of the new Rolls-Royce 2018 Phantom, funky footwear from international shoe designer, Andrea Wazen, and we report back from Conde Nast’s The Language of Luxury Conference, held recently in Lisbon.

Closer to home, we visit Roche Bobois to be astounded by their new Spring/Summer Collection, we learn how iDDomus is establishing a sterling reputation for stylish modern homes tailor-made to client’s requirements, and we discern why new development Benalús will revolutionise living in the heart of Marbella’s Golden Mile.

Elsewhere in this anniversary edition, we introduce our new Digital Ambassadors, Jordi Gil Fernández and Natasha Mass, check in to a musical experience at Barcelo’s new Imagine Hotel in Madrid, and we savour sumptuous local cuisine at the newly opened Baltazár Grill at the Hotel Kempinski and at the endearingly refurbished Zozoï in the midst of the Casco Antiguo.

Happy Birthday Essential!