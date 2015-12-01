December 2015 – Essential Christmas

The bells may not be ringing here on the coast, but Christmas is definitely on the way and it’s time to start preparing for it. To help get you in the mood, we bring you a bumper issue full of festive frolic.

Wow your loved ones with designer gifts from some of the world’s most admired jewellery and watch makers, view our Smart Christmas selection and consider classy couture from Dior to don at this season’s top soirées.

Come Christmas, everyone is on holiday relaxing with friends and family, having fun at fairs and parties and enjoying great gourmet gatherings. See our suggestions for top movies to watch at home and in the cinema, events taking place this month, and classic dining venues such as Los Bandidos, Zozoï and Hanuri.

For the utmost in luxury, don’t miss our main feature on La Zagaleta and be astounded by a unique property taking shape there, in one of the most exclusive enclaves in Europe. Music also features strongly in this edition, including interviews with David Giles and Martin Tye of Rock Lounge, and María Testa of Música Con Encanto.

Out and about, we check into the Ritz Hotel in Madrid, luxuriate in the new Rolls-Royce Dawn Drophead, and take off for Florida, Havana and The Bahamas.

Happy Christmas to one and all!