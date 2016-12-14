Success at Cirumed Clinic

Cirumed Clinic in Marbella is celebrating a year of immense success, since its surgical and non-surgical options have literally changed the lives of thousands of patients.

Founder and Director, Dr. Alexander Aslani, is as famed for sparking the Brazilian butt lift boom, as he is for being the Head of the Plastic, Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery of the Quirónsalud Hospitals in Málaga and Marbella.

The busy surgeon speaks to magazine and explains why, for him and his wife Jeannine (a surgical nurse, wound specialist and aesthetics expert), 2016 has been a year like few others.

The Brazilian Butt Lift: Curves are In

While there can be no doubt that Hollywood has sparked a penchant for a fuller, curvier figure, you no longer have to head to Los Angeles or Miami for a Brazilian Butt Lift, considered by Dr. Aslani as “one of the most gratifying of all contemporary plastic surgery procedures…

Impressive changes can be achieved by using the patient’s own tissue, and the recovery period is tiny compared to older-styled operations such as buttock silicone implants.”

Dr. Aslani is considered an eminence in this operation, having been invited to six countries across the globe (including Russia and the United States) this year, to perform the operation before a group of surgeons. When I ask if he doesn’t mind sharing such valuable information, he answers, “It is important for surgeons to learn from each other.

This is the only way to raise the bar for aesthetic surgeries of all types and generosity is reciprocal in this industry.” Dr. Aslani takes it a step further, by holding a live surgery course on the Brazilian butt lift for surgeons every year at his clinic…

Edif. Panorama, Planta Baja, Local 2. CN340, km 184, Marbella. Tel: 952 775 346.

www.cirumed.es