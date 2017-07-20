Andreas Nygren at Ocean Club

Ocean Club has always been known as the ideal setting to enjoy a fantastic meal, listen to live DJ-spun music while spending time lounging on the luxury sun beds, or partying the day away at one of the Club’s famous Champagne parties.

Although the venue has consistently been hailed for its great cuisine, the latter has been upgraded, thanks in no small part to the arrival of Andreas Nygren – Ocean Club’s new Executive Chef.

Andreas is a Swedish Chef trained in his home country but with an international eye for cuisine. He has held many interesting posts, including that of Executive Chef of La Casita de La Heredia in Benahavís and private chef for a Russian family.

Without a doubt, though, the most fascinating of these workplaces, was aboard luxury cruise ships, first for Seabourn then for Silversea. Says Andreas, “Working on a luxury cruise line was very challenging, since you had to please hundreds of diners from over 70 different nationalities, with high expectations from the Chef.”

Sailing the high seas also provided Andreas with opportunity to learn the ins and outs of international cuisine – its ingredients and techniques. “Part of my job was to create cuisine using local produce; I would take up to 100 guests to local markets… stopping at so many ports also gave me the chance to dine at some of the world’s best restaurants, which inspired and influenced my cuisine.”

Andreas is not new to the beach club scene either, having opened an international beach club on the Coast. At Ocean Club, his main ethos is to deliver light, healthy cuisine with a creative touch.

“Ocean Club serves a vast array of clientele daily and the key to pleasing them is to keep things simple, fresh, and seasonal. Diversity is also important. Thus, we have dishes bearing influences from the Middle East, India, Japan, Northern Europe and many more traditions.”

The new menu, supported by daily or weekly specials, is appealing indeed, with options such as the seared Bluefin tuna with soy-infused watermelon, peanuts and roasted coconut – the soy adding a lovely salty yet natural touch to the outstanding produce.

Another eye-catcher is the Singapore crab, inspired on this savvy Asian country’s famous black pepper crab dish. The dish comprises King Crab claws, scallops, tiger prawns and sea asparagus – a perfect medley of delights from the sea. This plate is testimony to Andreas’ ethos, since it prizes simplicity and flavour above all things.

Ocean Club also boasts a talented team of specialist Chefs – including a dedicated sushi chef and a pastry chef. In addition, the restaurant has several local bread suppliers, all offering the freshest, healthiest bread. Andreas is glowing, since he has received glowing reviews from critics and diners.

The sushi menu contains delights such as a hearty sushi mix (boasting nigiri, rolls and sashimi) and the anaconda roll – a maki with tempura prawn, avocado and seared salmon. As for the dessert, don’t leave Ocean without trying the lemon meringue pie – a much lighter take on the traditional desert, since it comprises a meringue base, topped with lemon curd and then, a fine crisp which is handmade in the kitchens.

As well as being passionate about good food, Andreas is also big on management – in just two months, he has brought together a hardworking team of cooks whose creativity he encourages. “I am always open to the staff’s ideas. It is important for everyone to feel like their ideas matter.

When they contribute to the final outcome, they feel motivated and that is very important.” Rotation is also key to success – “I make sure everyone works in different sections of the kitchen so they feel confident in all realms. I always tell those who manage a team that part of their job is teaching. It is important to share knowledge – generosity is essential to having a good team.”

Words Marisa Cutillas / Photography Kevin Horn

Avda. Lola Flores s/n, Puerto Banús. Tel: 952 908 137.

www.oceanclub.es