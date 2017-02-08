CitizenM Hotel

For modern day aesthetes, a great hotel stay is about more than just location. Rather, artistry – interior design and views – are key to ultimate satisfaction. Marisa Cutillas presents six good reasons why, when it comes to style, the CitizenM Tower of London Hotel should be on the top of your list.

The View: The Tower of London has long been the subject of fascination among historiographers and tourists alike. It has served many purposes, including royal residence, treasury, armoury, prison and torture chamber and you can enjoy the best of this national treasure from the lofty heights of the CitizenM.

The hotel has 370 rooms, designed in a vibrant, modern style, with mainly white, cream and bold red furniture exuding youth and vitality. The rooms are small but have everything that matters – free WiFi, XL King-size beds and a sweeping view of the Tower of London and Tower Bridge, thanks to the wall-to-wall windows. All rooms have an international plug system for charging your phone, so don’t worry about packing all those messy cables.

The Lobby/Library: Think of the lobbies of all hotels you’ve visited. The one thing they probably have in common is that they are meant as a point of transition. Most have a couple of tables or maybe even a coffee shop but the CitizenM Tower of London takes it to a whole new level, with a reception bearing the look and ambience of a chic living room.

Comfy sofas, warm wooden floors and floor-to-ceiling libraries bearing books on art and design make it easy to feel right at home. Read your mail using the free WiFi and if you haven’t brought a computer, don’t worry; use the Hotel’s iMacs to share details about your holiday or catch up on some work.

Art: Feast your eyes on works by Mario Testino, Andy Warhol and Julian Opie, to name just a few masters. The Hotel’s façade bears the installation Walking in the City, by Julian Opie, featuring an array of people walking busily to God-knows-where.

Another marvellous work is the ‘kinetic light’ installation in the atrium. Created by Dutch company, Studio Drift, it comprises 14 kinetic ‘flowers’ that float upwards and downwards non-stop – capable of instilling a welcome sense of mindfulness.

Cool Conference Suites: As a writer who has visited a bevy of hotels, I must testify to the fact that most conference halls are boring with a capital B. CitizenM puts all the fun back into work with creative meeting spaces housing plush Vitra furniture, cutting edge design, speedy Wi-Fi supporting cloud software, chalkboard and whiteboard walls, free espresso, etc.

CanteenM: The CitizenM Tower of London is as reasonably priced as it is avante-garde, so one thing you will have to forego during your stay here is room service. If you’re feeling peckish, step down to canteen, with its gorgeous open kitchen serving warm baked goodies for breakfast, light lunches and simple yet satisfying dinners. During the day, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea at the coffee bar, which converts into a cool cocktail bar at night.

Quick Check-In: Make the most of your time in London by checking in quickly, at the self check-in terminals, which make it possible to check in and out in seconds!

The Brand-New Retail Concept: How many times have you stayed at a cool hotel and dreamed of taking home a décor piece or accessory that you’ve seen?

CitizenM has curated a marvellous collection of items, including books, art, design pieces, travel accessories and much more, made by over 20 different brands. Order an item and have it delivered to your home, or make your purchase at the Hotel’s ‘table of desire’.

Words Marisa Cutillas / Photography courtesy of CitizenM

www.citizenm.com