There are two reasons why anyone would want to see a film – to be uplifted (gorgeous actors, expensive sets, faced-past action or love scenes), and to feel real – every sense, every pore open to intense emotion – love, hate, jealousy, revenge, fear – sensations which may be uncomfortable but which remind us of the complexity of the human condition.

Films in the latter category are often populated by profound characters who are sometimes more anti-hero than hero, but always redeemable, and they are invariably present in the films of Darren Aronofsky.

This New York-born director studied Social Anthropology and Film at Harvard University. Technically, he is famed for creating beautiful montages, the most oft commented of which is probably the drug taking scene in Requiem for a Dream (in which various scenes flash before one’s eyes with a rhythmic pop-sniff-sigh-siren in the background).

The imagery rushes from the material (money is exchanged, a lighter is lit, a syringe is prepared, a pinch of heroin is dropped onto a table, a plastic bag is torn with someone’s teeth), to the physical (pupils dilate, chemicals rush through the brain).

The short (1:15) scene is so powerful yet beautiful it is testimony to the potency of this type of montage when it comes to expressing what dozens of lines of text would fail to do. (Watch this snippet by searching for Requiem for a dream (Drug scenes) on YouTube.

Of this technique, Aronofsky says, “Hip-hop montages. When I was at college, I was experimenting with that idea and I think it came out of the fact I grew up in Brooklyn in the ’80s, when hip-hop was exploding, and I was trying to fuse the idea of sampling to storytelling.”

Darren Aronofsky is best known for his characters – who are always victims or products of an immense obsession, of passion for what they do or the object of their addiction. Some of his most memorable works include the above-mentioned, Requiem for a Dream (Jared Leto won his Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club but he has never been better than in Aronofsky’s visionary film).

Leto plays a young junkie who resorts to the lowest depths possible, stealing the one thing his mother lives for: her television. His mother, meanwhile, has addictions of her own – game shows and diets, and her descent into madness parallels her son’s dangerous spiral into the world of drugs. Full of pathos is the mother’s obsession for becoming ‘thin’ – in the midst of her poverty, loneliness and tragedy, as she watches her beautiful son slowly fade away.

Black Swan is arguably Aronofsky’s tour de force. The film received five Oscar nominations – Best Picture, Director, Film Editing, Cinematography and Actress – with Natalie Portman taking home the latter. The film is harsh, cutting and stark, inviting the audience into the nightmarish life of the main character, a lead dancer in the New York Ballet (Nina, played by Natalie Portman).

Nina is fully dedicated to being the best – so much so that she completely denies her sexuality, starves herself to stay light on her feet, and trains until her body is broken. But there is one thing Nina cannot obtain merely through effort: the sensuality required to play the Black Swan in Swan Lake.

In steps, a new dancer (Mila Kunis), who parties by night, arrives late for rehearsals, yet embodies the freedom and rebelliousness the Black Swan should possess. Nina at first resents then ‘befriends’ the new dancer, as she descends into madness and the film alternates between dream, hallucination and reality.

The Wrestler is another of Aronofsky’s best works. Mickey Rourke gives the performance of his lifetime (one which garnered him the Oscar for Best Actor) as a burnt-out wrestler who works in a supermarket by day but dreams of making his ‘big comeback’.

He isn’t up to it, of course – his age, decrepit body and health conditions mean he can hardly run a mile let alone subject himself to the physical thrashing required to shine in the ring. But like Aronofsky, the Wrestler pursues his passion, his art, above all other things.

Meanwhile, those who unconditionally love him, are left hopelessly on the sidelines, stoically accepting that their father/lover/friend, must live and die doing the thing he loves.

Words Marisa Cutillas