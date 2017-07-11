Starlite 2017

Nothing is more exciting than the summertime in Marbella and one of the biggest reasons why is Starlite Marbella: the star-studded event featuring concerts by some of the world’s best acts. There are many reasons why Starlite is so special:

The venue: The Cantera de Nagueles is a stone quarry which offers a marvellous acoustic experience and a thrilling outdoor spectacle beneath the stars.

The food: Before attending concerts by your favourite celebs, tuck into delicious cuisine at the gourmet area, featuring everything from pizza to haute cuisine.

DJ Sessions: Don’t let the magic end once the concert is over; party the night away at the quarry with hot music of the moment played by renowned DJs.

The Starlite Gala: This is the last big event of the summer, featuring a star-studded charity gala hosted by Antonio Banderas.

The performers: This year promises to be bigger and better than ever, with the following artists confirmed:

Saturday, July 15 ANASTACIA: ‘The white voice of soul’ will be singing tunes from her latest album A 4 APP, which includes tracks performed during her Ultimate Collection Tour in 2016.

Sunday July 16 ART GARFUNKEL: This American artist will be bringing new life to his greatest hits, including All I know and I only have eyes for you.

Tuesday July 18 JUAN LUIS GUERRA: This multi-talented Dominican singer-songwriter will be livening audiences up with the rhythm of merengue, salsa and bachata, playing well-known tunes such as Ojalá que llueva café and Burbujas de amor.

Wednesday July 19 ANNA NETREBKO AND YUSIF EYVAZOV: Highly acclaimed Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, will be joined by her husband, tenor Yusif Eyvazov. Featuring highlights from beloved Italian operas and excerpts from Netrebko’s latest, Grammy-nominated solo-recording, Verismo.

Thursday July 20 elton jhon: Musical genius Elton John and his band will play emblematic tunes from the artist’s five decades-long career, as part of his international tour, Wonderful Crazy Night.

Wednesday July 26 the pretenders: The Pretenders are one of the most popular pop/rock bands of all time, with hits including Brass In Pocket, I Go To Sleep and Don’t Get me Wrong. They will be performing classics and newer tunes alike.

Sunday July 30 DISNEY IN CONCERT: This special concert will feature the emblematic music of Disney films interpreted by the Symphonic Orchestra of Málaga and the voices of Paco Arrojo, Julia Moller, Judith Tobella and Diego Rodriguez.

Monday July 31 CARLOS VIVES: Latin music legend, Carlos Vives, whose duet with Shakira, La bicicleta, has over 700 million visits on YouTube, will bring the sound of cumbia and vallenato music to the quarry.

Tuesday August 1 JOAQUÍN SABINA: Spain’s most famous cantautor brings us songs from his 18th studio album, Lo Niego Todo. This is undoubtedly one of Starlite’s most highly anticipated concerts, considering that the artist took a long six-year break from the music industry.

Wednesday August 2 LUIS FONSI: All over the world, music lovers and celebrities are grooving to Despacito, arguably Luis Fonsi’s biggest hit, and he will perform many more gems from his 18-year career.

Friday August 4 MIGUEL BOSÉ: The charismatic singer and composer will be performing his greatest hits as well as presenting the concept of his latest work: an audio-visual spectacle that will showcase the artist in a whole new light.

Saturday August 5 THE CRANBERRIES: This popular Irish band recently released a new (acoustic) album with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, and they will be bringing this and well known songs to life between the vertiginous cliffs of the quarry.

Sunday August 6 MALÚ: Singer and TV personality, Malú, has released 12 albums and boasts 22 platinum records. She will be singing hits old and new at Starlite.

Monday August 7 CANTAJUEGO: A show for little tots featuring songs, dance routines and kids’ characters.

Tuesday August 8 AINHOA ARTETA AND DWAYNE CROFT: Soprano, Ainhoa Arteta and baritone, Dwayne Croft will be singing major classics from Hollywood cinema and Broadway musicals.

Wednesday August 9 ANA TORROJA: The voice of Spanish pop will be performing songs from her latest album, Conexion.

Thursday August 10 EROS RAMAZOTTI: This Italian crooner has sold over 65 million albums and will make his audience vibrate with hits old and new.

Friday August 11 DANI MARTÍN: This beloved Spanish singer/composer will be singing tunes from his latest album, La Montaña Rusa.

Saturday August 12 NIÑA PASTORI AND ANTONIO CARMONA: The warm voice of Niña Pastori wil be joined by the unmistakable art of Antonio Carmona.

Tuesday August 15 ANDREA BOCELLI: The ‘Master of Tuscany’ will entertain his audience with his powerfully emotive voice.

Wednesday August 16 BEN HARPER: With 14 studio albums under his belt, Ben Harper will show why he is hailed as one of America’s most talented multi-genre artists.

Friday August 18 NOCHE MOVIDA: Featuring a host of rockers, including Alejo Stivel of Tequila, Coti and Javier Gurruchaga of Orquestra Mondragón.

Tuesday August 22 MAGO POP: This talented illusionist shows how artistic and entertaining magic can be in the 21st century.

Thursday August 24 JASON DERULO: Kiss the Sky and Talk Dirty to Me are two of Jason Derulo’s greatest hits though he has many more, making him one of pop music’s best-selling current artists.

Friday August 25 MANUEL CARRASCO: This artist’s 2016 album, Bailar al Viento was the best-selling album in Spain in 2016. He brings his greatest hits to Startlite this year.

For tickets and to read up on additional performances in the Starlite Sessions part of the event, see www.starlitemarbella.com