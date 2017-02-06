The Scandinavians have acquired an enviable reputation for their scientific and humanistic endeavours. Both are encapsulated in the Nobel Prize – an international institution that embodies the Nordic ideal of research, development and human harmony.

Today we know the Scandinavians as a peace-loving people. Beacons of social democratic utopia since the sixties, their advanced societies stand as an example to others around the world, yet it is sometimes hard to reconcile this modern fact with their rather less gentle Viking origins.

For centuries, Sweden was a major power involved in conflicts across large swathes of Europe, while the mettle of the Finns during the Winter War proves just how tough the people of the North can be.

In the modern world, however, the Scandinavian countries have established themselves as a shining example of order, efficiency and prosperity in combination with a progressive social model aimed at reducing imbalances and promoting tolerance and international solidarity.

But the Nordic countries have not only produced social philosophers and daydreamers, for this is a region rich also in scientific achievement. Think of Carl Linnaeus, the father of modern botany, of Danish physicist Niels Bohr, and of the many engineers, inventors and medical researchers who have made such a great contribution to our body of knowledge.

The celebration of achievement

The social involvement of the Scandinavians and their desire to work towards a better world makes them want to celebrate not just those who strive to create peace and harmony, but also the unique individuals whose skills and dedication to a field of study – be it a science, the arts or economics – enriches mankind.

In the organisation’s own words, the Nobel Prizes are awarded for outstanding contributions for humanity in chemistry, physics, physiology or medicine, literature and peace. Of all these, the Nobel Peace Prize is the most famous, if also the most likely to raise controversy.

Decisions to award it to a former terrorist turned statesman or to President Obama not for what he did but for who he is, have tainted the reputation of one of the world’s most inspirational accolades, yet do little to diminish its impact.

The responsibility for making these unenviably difficult choices lies with the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet and, in the case of the Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Since its inception in 1901, the Nobel has been awarded to over 800 individuals and more than 20 organisations.

While it is possible to receive it more than once, no more than three people can share the award – a factor of importance as scientific research is often the product of teams rather than individuals.

The award

Among the most famous scientists to become Nobel laureates are Marie and Pierre Curie, Ernest Rutherford, Max Planck, Alexander Fleming, Henri Becquerel, Severo Ochoa and of course Albert Einstein, while the notable winners of the Literature Prize include Harold Pinter, Pablo Neruda, Samuel Beckett, John Steinbeck, Jean-Paul Sartre (who politely refused), Boris Pasternak, Ernest Hemingway, T.S. Eliot, Thomas Mann, George Bernard Shaw and Rudyard Kipling.

They would have accepted their award at a glamorous gala dinner in Stockholm, while recipients of the Peace Prize travel to Oslo. The famous names in this list include US President and war hero Theodore Roosevelt, the Red Cross, Fridtjof Nansen, Albert Schweitzer, Dag Hammarskjöld, Martin Luther King, Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin, Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama, Mikhail Gorbachev, Aung San Suu Kyi, Nelson Mandela and F.W. de Klerk, Médecins Sans Frontières and controversially, Henry Kissinger.

Only a little heated is the discussion around the Economics Prize, which was first added in 1969. It includes the likes of Milton Friedman, Jean Tirole and Jan Tinbergen, whose macroeconomic model was later used in the US and UK.

In addition to standing in the spotlight not just on the night of the ceremony but among their peers, winners of the Nobel Prize receive a diploma, a 24-carat gold medal and a sum of just under €1 million – all funded by the Nobel Foundation, the enduring legacy of Swedish inventor and industrialist Alfred Nobel.

Peace and Progress from War and Destruction

It might sound a little melodramatic, but the man who founded this lofty organisation is likely to have been motivated in part by atonement, for most famous – and lucrative – among Alfred Nobel’s many inventions was dynamite.

The man who himself symbolised scientific endeavour but was destined to be remembered for his contribution to the development of ever more powerful weapons, must have wanted to leave behind a more positive legacy.

It was necessary, for the public perception of Nobel was such that mistaken reports of his death prompted a French obituary to announce the news with the title ‘The merchant of death is dead’. Has Alfred Nobel succeeded in clearing his name?

Yes, for today he is remembered not so much for the advances in warfare he made possible, as for the Nobel Foundation upon which the Nobel Prize and its promotion of scientific and humanistic progress are built.

In spite of occasional controversies over choices of laureates, the Nobel Prize provides an important sense of perspective and inspiration of just what we humans are capable of when we cooperate and strive for knowledge, reason and compassion.



www.nobelprize.org

Words Michel Cruz