The idea of managing global conflicts through negotiation and international mediation first arose in the 19th century, took root in the League of Nations and eventually led to the United Nations. 70 years on, is it still working for us?

In the distant past, kings warred, signed peace treaties and moved on before inevitably declaring war upon each other again. As time passed, these conflicts grew larger in scale, drawing in whole camps of allies and gradually involving territories across the world.

The first ‘World War’ is said to have been the Seven Years War of 1756-1763, during which time most of Europe was drawn into a conflict that spilled over into the Americas and Asia. Not much later, the Napoleonic Wars did the same, so by 1815 it was clear that Europe needed a system of conflict resolution other than heading off to battle.

The Congress of Europe was an idea whereby the great powers would discuss matters both directly and indirectly affecting them, mediate on behalf of others and generally aim to pursue their interests without disrupting the balance of power – the delicate measuring of influence according to which no one country was allowed to become too dominant, as France had done under Louis XIV and Napoleon Bonaparte.

For most of the 19th century Britain was the main naval and colonial power, but this was balanced by Russian, Prussian and French strength on land, thus establishing a precarious but workable balance between the leading nations.

The Congress of Vienna marked the end of more than 20 years of war, acting as a peace conference but also setting out the intention to replace immediate military action with dialogue. It was the first of a series of conferences in cities such as London, Paris and Berlin that helped to resolve many a difference and greatly contributed to the relative peace of the century…

Words Michel Cruz



