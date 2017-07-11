Puente Romano Concerts 2017

If you were lucky enough to catch legendary band, Foreigner last month, don’t put your party shoes away just yet; Crazy Music Productions is bringing you three special events to be remembered this summer.

Crazy 80s Live (featuring Billy Ocean, The voice of M People Heather Small and Right Said Fred), George Benson, and Michael Bolton! Many of these artists have published songs which form the soundtracks of our lives; some inspired us to ask that special someone to dance; still others made us dance all night and celebrate the magic of our youth.

Thursday, July 6 – Crazy 80s Live featuring Billy Ocean, Heather Small and Right Said Fred, as well as Paul Maxwel ‘The Piano Man’.

Billy Ocean is the biggest black recording artist Britain has ever produced, selling over 30 million records to date. Born in Trinidad, he settled in London’s East End at the tender age of seven.

The calypso crazy kid was inspired by soul singers like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, as well as pop groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, leading him to spend much of his study time in the music room. Billy got his first break when he signed to GTO records.

His second single was the Motown-ish Love Really Hurts Without You, which reached No. 2 in the UK charts and No. 12 in the US. Two top twenty singles followed; Love on Delivery and Stop Me, then Red Light Spells Danger became a smash in both the UK and the United States.

Billy changed record labels and his move to Jive Records provided instant success, with the million selling American number one single Caribbean Queen (for which Billy won a Grammy for best R&B Vocal), followed by Loverboy, and Suddenly, which became the first of Billy’s killer ballads. The Album from which these singles came from spent a year in the US Charts selling double platinum (triple in Canada).

Billy also performed on the American half of Live Aid, making 1985 a truly incredible year for him. Subsequent hits include When the Going Gets Tough, There’ll Be Sad Songs and Get Outta My Dreams Get Into My Car. This year, he will be releasing his album Here You Are in the United States, as well as touring the UK, Europe, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In Marbella, Billy will be joined by Heather Small (the voice of M People, with hits such as Moving On Up, One Night in Heaven and Search For The Hero). Also rocking the night away will be Right Said Fred – the brotherly duo from East Grinstead who broke the listening charts with their hits, I’m Too Sexy and Don’t Talk Just Kiss.

Friday, July 21 – George Benson

Who hasn’t fallen in love and replayed George Benson’s romantic tunes over and over? Benson, born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, showed he had a special gift early on in his life, winning a talent show at the age of four!

By eight, he was performing in clubs as a singer, as well as dancing and playing the ukulele. Benson also formed his own rock band at 17, though his special interest was always the rich world of jazz.

George worked as a guitarist and singer for various R&B and rock bands until he was discovered by guitarist Wes Montgomery and Columbia Records producer and executive John Hammond, who signed him up to his label.

Benson switched labels several times and collaborated with many of the world’s top artists, including Al Jarreau. Some of Benson’s biggest hits include Give Me the Night, Turn Your Love Around, Never Give Up on a Good Thing and The Greatest Love of All.

Thursday, August 10 – Michael Bolton

This artist is a multiple Grammy Award-winning Singer, Songwriter and Social Activist, who has sold more than 53 million albums and singles worldwide.

Known for his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, his timeless style, charm and good looks have also earned him a spot in several People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man’ issues, including 2012’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

He most recently became a viral sensation for featuring in The Lonely Island’s hugely popular, Jack Sparrow video that launched on Saturday Night Live and was performed live at the Emmys.

Michael has recorded and performed with musical icons that have inspired and influenced his own career. He joined Luciano Pavarotti on stage in a highly praised rendition of Vesti La Giubba, and pays homage to the Italian tenor when performing the aria Nessun Dorma at each of his concerts while on tour.

He has sung with Placido Domingo, José Carreras and Renée Fleming, played guitar with BB King and collaborated with Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Ne Yo and many more stars.

Some of his greatest hits include Soul Provider, How Am I Supposed to Live Without You and Said I Loved You but I Lied.

