Publisher’s Letter February 2017

The world we live in today bears little resemblance to the one envisioned in John Lennon’s immortal words. With so much conflict, instability and competition for diminishing resources, we really could do with a harbinger of peace before things spiral out of control.

Accordingly, we dedicate this month’s Valentine’s edition to the ideal of co-existing in greater harmony.

We shine the spotlight on International Peace Associations, which arose following the devastation of two World Wars, and profile a few famous Pioneers of Peace, who made such a difference in their time.

We also focus on female Nobel Peace prizewinners, the importance of attaining Peace of Mind, and suggest some regenerative Peaceful Retreats.

Famous songwriters convey powerful messages that move us and inspire us immensely and we profile three of the best: John Lennon, Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave.

Aesthetics also figure strongly in this issue, with features on the World’s Most Beautiful libraries and an architectural classic which has recently been completed in Sierra Blanca.

If you are seeking a nice romantic location for a memorable dinner on the 14th this month, look no further than Sea Grill at the Puente Romano Beach Resort & Spa, T-Bone Grill at the Gran Meliá Don Pepe or Tanino in Benamara, all of which are featured in our Dining section.

