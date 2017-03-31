Happy Easter – April 2017

The sun is shining and the days are longer as we ease into the serenity of spring. Welcome to our Easter edition with more content than you can shake a bunny at.

We attempt to fall into step with the world’s greatest dancers, find out which countries are recommended for the best all-round living, admire the lovely Helena Christensen in Airfield’s latest collection, and burn some serious rubber aboard the new Audi R8 V-10.

Personalities abound in this issue, including spotlights on Dev Patel and Saoirse Ronan, an interview with multi-talented singer, Tom Solomon, and our feature on flamboyant automotive architect, Frank Stephenson.

Here on the Coast, we profile a few of the many new developments that are springing up around us and reveal a stunning contemporary masterpiece in Bahía de Marbella.

We learn about the activities of Civisur (Unión Cívica del Sur de España), and visit revolutionary new office-sharing concept, Our Space, and the Estepona Tennis Club, now under the management of local icon, Fernando Gil. Málaga also figures, with focuses on the fully restored Grand Hotel Miramar and the Victoria Ordoñez winery.

Elsewhere, you can read about the much-anticipated partially-animated film, Loving Vincent, catch up on local business news and events and enjoy exotic extravaganzas at Mumtaz on the port and Sukhothai on the Golden Mile.

Join us again next month, when essential will come of age with it’s 18th birthday!