Happy Easter – March 2018!

Easter is one of the busiest periods here on the Coast and we intend to also circulate copies of this edition throughout Semana Santa. To cater for all tastes, we bring you an issue full of diverse content, so every reader can find themes they relate with.

We start with The Human Planet, follow on with What Millennials Want, and reveal some of the Top Travel Trends for 2018.

Style is synonymous with these pages – step into a luxurious villa in Marbella’s Nagüeles, see why AALTO’s design concepts are so highly prized, and check out the colourful lines of Desigual’s Spring/Summer Collection.

In terms of technology, we feature Portal by Facebook, enjoy an exhilarating excursion in the stunning new Aston Martin Vantage 2018, and investigate how teens can cultivate a positive online presence.

We profile international star, Margot Robbie, talk with Borja Pascual about the unique development, Real de la Quinta, and follow the trajectory of Cécile Peyrard on her way to becoming the Director of Marbella’s Roche Bobois.

Finally, don’t miss dining out at some of Marbella’s finest venues, such as the T-Bone Grill at the Meliá Don Pepe Resort and Grill del Puerto on the frontline of Puerto Banús. We also review the Coast’s Michelin-starred chefs between Fuengirola and Casares and sample some exceptional wines courtesy of Luna Beberide.