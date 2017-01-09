Happy New Year – January 2017

All too soon, another year is upon us, traditionally a time to take stock of one’s life and determine preferred future directions and to celebrate. To aid you in this process or to suitably distract you, we present an issue full of creative content for your enlightenment.

For 2017, we suggest Top Art Festivals to visit around the globe, momentous films to anticipate coming this year, and the latest travel trends to inspire your next holiday.

In our increasingly beleaguered planet, individual voices were becoming lost until the advent of Avaaz, SumOfUs, et al. We investigate the new phenomenon of global activism that promotes people over profits and review landmark successes.

Marvel at the lavish lines of the Rolls-Royce Wraith, be inspired by Ed Chapman’s mesmerising mosaics and check out the comfy contours of Cortigiani’s Men’s Winter Collection.

Here on the coast, we check in for some pampering at the new Oasis Spa at Don Carlos, hit the powdery slopes of the Sierra Nevada while relaxing in the luxurious refines of EL Lodge, and enjoy some lovingly prepared gourmet cuisine courtesy of Casa Mono in Marbella and Arenal Beach at El Rosario.

Look out for some exceptional editions of Essential coming your way soon.



Wishing you and all of yours a truly great 2017!