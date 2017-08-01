Hot to Trot! – August 2017

To match things outside our office this month, we bring you the busiest issue of the year, literally packed with overflowing content, helping to revitalise you atwixt all the frenetic activity.

Read about the enduring influence of global icons Elvis Presley and Princess Diana on the anniversaries of their deaths; trace the trajectory of Voyager 2, launched 40 years ago this month and still going strongly, and check out the Wow Signal, recorded on 15th August, 1977. Another birthday is that of Netflix, almost unbelievably 20 years old on August 29.

We hit the track in the new Ferrari 812 Superfast, marvel at the sensual lines of master architects, Rafael de La-Hoz and update our readers on the changing face of Málaga.

Among the many personalities you will encounter leaping out of these pages are Adele, Fatboy Slim, Kathryn Bigelow, Brian Travers and the host of famous tenistas set to descend on Marbella for next month’s Senior Masters Cup.

Style abounds in this edition with cool designs from the Roche Bobois Summer Collection and hot items from Guess fashion ware.

August is big on dining out as well – don’t miss our reviews of top in-vogue venues, the Finca Cortesin Club de Playa, Ocean Club in Puerto Banús, the new Vovem on Marbella’s Paseo Maritimo, and recently opened Claro! Beach at Laguna Village. We also examine the Michelin Star, find out which local restaurants are holders of the prestigious recognition and celebrate life with some excellent Cava.