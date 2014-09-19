Latest Articles
hyperbaric

Hyperbaric Medical Centre Launches in Estepona

1
By on · News Bits

The brand new Hyperbaric Medical Centre of Estepona recently held a well-attended launch, to inform members of the press and dignitaries about the benefits bestowed by hyperbaric oxygenation.

The new Centre boasts a monoplace hyperbaric chamber, equipped with the latest technical innovations. For information on how hyperbaric oxygenation can help you, see www.centrohiperbarico.com

1 Comment

  1. Janet Pearce on

    I live for part of the year, through the Winter months, in Nerja.
    The rest of the year I live in the UK.
    I have a medical condition called Primary Lymphoedema. I have Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy when in the UK.
    Please can you advise me if :
    I could have Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy at your clinic.
    How much each treatment session of HOT costs.
    MANY THANKS

    Reply

Leave A Reply

