Hyperbaric Medical Centre Launches in Estepona

The brand new Hyperbaric Medical Centre of Estepona recently held a well-attended launch, to inform members of the press and dignitaries about the benefits bestowed by hyperbaric oxygenation.
The new Centre boasts a monoplace hyperbaric chamber, equipped with the latest technical innovations. For information on how hyperbaric oxygenation can help you, see www.centrohiperbarico.com
I live for part of the year, through the Winter months, in Nerja.
The rest of the year I live in the UK.
I have a medical condition called Primary Lymphoedema. I have Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy when in the UK.
Please can you advise me if :
I could have Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy at your clinic.
How much each treatment session of HOT costs.
MANY THANKS