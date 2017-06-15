Latest Articles
IEA Star Power!

Coming Events, Social

International Entertainment Agency has set up a new operation in Marbella to serve their clients’ expanding needs.

The company feels that Marbella should have the recognition it deserves, as a world class destination for performances by the biggest names in music. The Marbella team specialises in securing choice artists for private parties, corporate events and concert performances in Marbella and throughout Spain. They aim to create exciting year-round live performances in Marbella.

Tel: (+34) 622 266 996, email: bookings@internationalentertainmentagency.co.uk

www.internationalentertainmentagency.co.uk

