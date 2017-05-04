Charming James Corden

Whether working out with Man United in pink day-glo legwarmers, stripping to his underwear with David Beckham in a spoof Calvin Klein commercial or taking Michelle Obama for a Carpool Karaoke session around the White House lawn, there’s almost nothing talented British actor, script writer and all-round funny man James Corden won’t do for a giggle.

But his journey from Gavin and Stacey to America’s Late Late Show hasn’t always been a sing-along ride, as Belinda Beckett reports. When James Corden was chosen to take over the hot seat on The Late Late Show, collective America wondered, ‘Who?’

Despite his extraordinary success in British theatre, film and TV, the chubby-cheeked chappy with the ear-to-ear grin who endeared himself to the nation as Smithy in Gavin and Stacey was virtually unknown across The Pond,

But his credentials as co-writer of the most successful sitcom of the Noughties convinced those in the know at CBS to give him his shot. And the five-times host of the Brit Awards, who has won nearly as many gongs as he has presented over the years, has not disappointed, winning two Emmys for the show last

year.

Corden’s hilarious comedy segments, most of which go viral the moment they hit YouTube, have brought the 12.35am show to the attention of a global audience… like the one where Corden and Tom Hanks act out every movie the Forest Gump and Castaway star has ever appeared in, complete with makeup, costumes and props. The show has since been picked up by TV stations around the world, including Sky.

However it’s Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, which sees him driving celebrities around LA while they sing to their favourite hits, that has really tickled the viewing public.

Three years into his five year contract, he has had half the celebrity firmament crooning in his passenger seat – from Elton John and Rod Stewart to George Clooney and America’s former First Lady.

The clips with Adele, Justin Bieber and One Direction have garnered more internet views than any other US chat show and Apple has bought the rights to the format for its own music streaming service…

Words Belinda Beckett

