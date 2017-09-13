Blackshaw Renovation

Since its foundation in 2008, Blackshaw Interior Design has brought new life to homes (both old and new) and commercial premises, offering an all-in-one service which includes construction, design, and all the final touches.

The company recently completed a beautiful 480m2 villa in Las Brisas, now boasting a brand new look we are happy to share with our readers.

The house had been used as a family holiday home for 15 years before the owners decided to give it a new lease on life. These before and after photographs reveal the extent of the renovations – in addition to the visible, the home now has air conditioning and underfloor heating.

Blackshaw Interior design has carried out extensive building and design work on every single part of the property – including ceilings and floors. The villa now has a contemporary yet cosy feel that truly enables its owner to make the most of life by the scenic Las Brisas golf course, at the foot of the majestic La Concha mountain.

A New Distribution: The Blackshaw team partly changed the interior distribution, installing new, higher windows to lend the illusion of higher ceilings and to let in more light. A pale stone grey RAL colour was chosen for the exteriors of the windows, which was incorporated into additional details in the home.

All flooring inside and out was replaced, with the same tile used inside and out – the tiles bear a pale, aged wooden board look, which adds a touch of warmth to the sturdy surface. Additional changes include:



The Entrance Hall: The space now has a bigger, airier feel, thanks to the glass panels installed on each side of the door, which also increase the light flow. The ceiling was changed and now sports a ducted air conditioning system, enabling the team to include different types of lighting, with both recessed spots and diffused lighting provided by the LED strip.

The Kitchen: Warmth and light are combined in the brand new kitchen, constructed in marble and warm wood, with a comfy seating area by the central island…

Avda. Cánovas del Castillo, 25, Marbella. Tel: 951 403 787.

www.blackshawinteriordesign.com