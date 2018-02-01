Essential Love

This month’s essential has a distinctly feminine devotion with features on female influencers, curvy models breaking the mould, and safer options for single woman travellers – a trend that is on the rise.

Appropriately, love also dominates these pages, including romantic films for 2018, gender-related trends in home décor, and a retrospective on romance.

We also profile “the most beautiful electric car in the world” – the new Jaguar E-Type Zero – combining timeless beauty with zero emissions, preview the Spring/Summer Collection by Ulises Mérida, find out why Priorat has become one of the stand-out Spanish wine regions, and probe this year’s predicted food trends.

Here on the Coast, we present The Hills, a state-of-the-art luxury development from Solvilla, we enjoy some mind and body pampering at Healthouse Las Dunas and we savour a wonderful dining experience courtesy of Cibo, on Marbella’s Golden Mile.