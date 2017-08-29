Vovem Asador

After the success of the original Asador Vovem in Nueva Andalucía, the new restaurant on Marbella’s Paseo Marítimo has every potential to follow suit.

In a short period of time the name Vovem has become synonymous in Marbella with meat, as the original restaurant of the brand in Nueva Andalucía introduced diners to an impressive choice of quality meats from across the country, continent and indeed from around the world.

Vovem has since become known for offering meat lovers the finest cuts of prime calibre meat, accompanied by a good selection of wines both Spanish and international.

Situated close to the Marbella marina area, Vovem stands out for its slick contemporary style, though here it comes not in the form of white minimalism but has a distinctly earthy look with a strong nod to the cattle ranches that inspire its main ingredient, beef.

So it is solid wood, stone and metal that set the tone, backed by a very attractive bar. Designed this way, it is a welcoming venue in the winter and summer, when the doors slide open to merge with the terrace and beach views.

The finest cuts

A restaurant that has made its name on the quality of its meat raises high expectations, but these are met by sourcing the finest cuts of meat and preparing them with love and skill — this is the speciality of chef Enzo Díaz Villanueva.

In addition to the quality, it is also the range of options that impresses, meaning that you can choose from Angus black veal, Friesian and Holstein beef to Mertolenga ox, Charolais veal, Limousin beef and Simmental varieties.

There’s also premium American, Galician and Chilean beef to choose from, as well as richly marbled Japanese Wagyu. On our recent visit, we sipped on a fantastic Toro tinto, VATAN, made by wine master himself, Jorge Ordóñez.

The connoisseur will know what he or she is looking for, but those not as familiar with the different varieties and cuts – which include Porterhouse, roast rack of ribs, fillet steaks, Rib-eye steaks and also prime hamburgers – can ask the waiters for advice.

They will also happily match your choice with a good wine, and not surprisingly this is usually a red, as with the Pago de los Capellanes Crianza that we enjoyed with our succulent steaks.

A good point is that you can also match the steak to your appetite, and it reaches all the way up to an impressive man-sized hunger. Naturally there is also a choice of vegetables, potatoes and sauces and condiments to make your steak to measure, but it is important to note out that Vovem offers more than beef alone.

First of all there are other meats: free range chicken, various types of tartar and also a small selection of fish fresh from the market.

Other options

Vovem also offers traditional rice and pasta dishes, as well as a first-class range of entradas and tapas that make it an excellent option for a drink and light meal.

The starters and sharing options include spicy chistorra sausages, gazpacho with lobster, Boletus carpaccio with foie shavings, Wagyu beef carpaccio with vanilla salt and parmesan, ecological asparagus from Navarra, oxtail croquettes, free range cod and potato omelette, and of course jamón.

The dessert menu, too, is varied and tempting, including millefeuille puff pastry with pistachios and almonds, cream pancakes with Cointreau and chocolate coulant with mango ice cream. We tried the latter and it was an explosion of taste.

For those who love good quality meat, Vovem now offers a stylish venue right where it’s at – on Marbella’s Paseo Marítimo.

Words Michel Cruz / Photography Kevin Horn

Avenida Duque de Ahumada 9, Marbella. Tel: 952 008 822

www.marbella.vovemasador.com