With the engineering precision of a Ferrari and the design skill of Pininfarina, Technogym brings Italian flair to the world of fitness and wellness.

Normally when we describe good looks in relation to fitness and wellness it’s all about the end result, and how fantastic a healthy, toned body can look, but in the case of Technogym the visual appeal begins with the equipment itself.

This leading Italian brand brings sleek design to what has traditionally been a field dominated by functional yet heavy, metallic equipment largely devoid of any sex appeal.

Thanks to beautifully styled and engineered fitness and wellness pieces, your home training area need no longer be a sweaty gymnasium tucked away in the bowels of your property, but rather an impressive expression of style in its own right.

What’s more, it doesn’t only look good as Technogym has also built a reputation for technical quality, functionality and innovation. You could say it’s the Ferrari of health and fitness equipment.

30 years of wellness

For over three decades this Italian firm has been making quality equipment, but above all it is a wellness company, for Technogym promotes healthy living in general –not just exercise and ‘bodybuilding’ as such, but a healthy balanced lifestyle that centres upon a work-life equilibrium, good nutrition, peace, and varied exercise.

In ancient Rome they would have called it ‘mens sana in corpore sano’, reflecting the importance of the physical, mental and emotional aspects that together make for a healthy way of life.

From the humblest of beginnings in 1983, when a then 22-year old Nerio Alessandri built his first gym set in the garage of his house in Cesena, Technogym has grown into a global leader in the design and manufacture of fitness and wellness products as well as the provision of specialised services in the field…

The new store is located at: Bulevard Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, Centro Comercial La Poveda, Local 2, Marbella.

