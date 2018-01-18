Actors to watch out for

Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Liam Neeson may never go out of style, but cinephiles know that, as is the case in all the arts, there is always magic to discover in film: new faces, avante-garde style, and a new vision that constantly renews our viewing experience. This month, Marisa Cutillas focuses on the hottest young blood to sizzle on the screen…

Evan Peters

His angelic features, blonde locks and athletic figure make him the ultimate American beauty, yet Evan Peters has a darkness within him that is present in even his most ‘innocent’ roles.

He is the living example of the standards that modern television is achieving, since he, alongside feminist stalwarts Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson, are the heart and soul of American Horror Story.

The hit series, now in its seventh year, features the same core actors in totally different settings and plots in every season. Always, the male lead is Evan Peters… whether playing a mass shooter, a robust zombie, or an evil millionaire who purchases a hotel to carry out a series of bloody murders.

Peters’ tour de force performance was undoubtedly given in Season 2 (Asylum). He plays Kit Walker, a young newlywed in the 1950s married to a beautiful partner, with a seemingly perfect life… until blinding lights and a piercing noise signal the arrival of mysterious aliens who abduct his wife.

When he awakens, he is accused of being ‘Bloodyface’, a serial killer who takes delight in abducting and skinning young women. He is placed into an asylum, where he is tortured using cruel methods such as electroshock ‘therapy’ at the hands of the director of the clinic: Sister Jude, played by Jessica Lange.

Peters shines as a Christ-like figure who undergoes untold suffering to help others escape from the hell that is the asylum. It is impossible not to fall in love with his innate kindness, blended with a craziness in his look that leaves you questioning, until the end, whether or not he is innocent.

In 2018, catch him as Quicksilver in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and in two more films: American Animals (about a group of neurotic young men who attempt one of the most notorious heists in US history) and Pose (a new series by AHS’ Ryan Murphy).

Daniel Kaluuya

This British actor starred in what for me, was one of the best films of 2017: Get Out – the debut of comedian and visionary director Jordan Peele, a blend of horror, comedy and satire that delves into the hidden racism that continues to plague modern America…



Words Marisa Cutillas

