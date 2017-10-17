Had destiny played out differently for Al Gore, he could very well have been the 43rd President of the United States (Gore narrowly lost out to no less than George W. Bush in the 2000 elections).

Irrespective of one’s political leanings, it can safely be assumed that the world might have been a much better place, at least as far as climate change is concerned.

Al Gore has always been an active, ambitious man – many say that his ambitions truly centred on making a change rather than just making a mint, which his talent would almost inadvertently lead him to do.

Gore was born with politics in his blood – his father served in the House of Representatives and later the Senate, while his mother made history by being one of the first women to obtain a Law degree at Vanderbilt University.

Aware that he could be accused of using his ‘silver spoon’ background to further his career, Gore tested his mettle in the Vietnam War, enlisting because he knew that he would be accused of abusing his privilege if he had tried to stay at home.

Gore was violently opposed to war and most of his classmates at Harvard avoided being drafted, yet by serving, he said, he would avoid someone else having to go in his place.

He sought to make a change from a very early age; on his second day at Harvard University, he began campaigning for the presidency of the freshman student council and won.

During his sophomore year, he signed up for a class with global warming specialist, Roger Revelle, and in 1969 graduated cum laude. His time with Revelle birthed a keen interest in the effect that climate change would have on the planet…

Words Marisa Cutillas

Read the rest of this article