More than simply arranging furniture, today’s interior designers also manage entire renovations that transform old spaces into an exciting new living environment that’s all about you.

Interior designers have come a long way. Once upon a time they were largely restricted to dressing a home, but these days their scope has expanded to also include the restructuring and indeed renovation of existing homes and living spaces. In the process, a skilled designer has an astounding capacity to take an old room or house and transform it into something entirely new.

What’s more, a good one will not merely copy the styles du jour and create a testament to the latest trends, but design an interior space that is exciting, stylish and also timeless.

“For this reason the best designs include a blend of new and classical elements that form the basis of a very personal space,” says Andrea Böck, the founder of Ambience Home Design. “We don’t like to simply dress a home up in the latest styles as it feels too much like painting by numbers.

Not only is this not very creative but it doesn’t always represent the client, their personality and lifestyle.” Andrea loves nothing more than to produce an environment that her clients love and feel well in, creating in the process not a continuum of design throughout the house but a rhythm that is suited to each and every individual part of it.

“Indeed, the essence lies not in matching but in contrasting. Some spaces are functional, some are meant to be very stylish, others comfortable retreats, and then there should also be parts of the home that are just meant for enjoyment.

And these have every right to be a little eccentric and fun, the kind of place that puts a smile on your face and where you feel great, surrounded by the things you love. If not done this way, a home’s décor can become stale and indistinguishable from a catalogue’s, so don’t be afraid to add eclectic pieces, artwork or any other means of expressing your personal style and making the home uniquely yours.”

Having discovered in herself a joint flair for design, composition and also project management, Andrea has skills that perfectly match the challenges facing an interior designer. “Add to this a fascination with creating unique living spaces and you have a sound basis,” says the woman behind the successful Ambience firm and design studio…

Words Michel Cruz

www.ambiencehomedesign.com