Marbella’s biggest art fair, Art Marbella, is back, featuring works from some of the world’s most important galleries. The event will be taking place at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos from July 28 to August 2.

It’s that time of the year again – peak season on the Coast – when culture, art and entertainment take over our city and make us dream of an endless summer of creativity.

The Starlite Festival and concerts by Crazy Music Productions bring musical magic to our evenings, while Art Marbella brings million-euro works of art to our city, thanks to the participation of some of the world’s best galleries.

Last year was a big success and this year, the ’boutique fair’ will include participation by 50 galleries from all the world. The event will bring over 120 art collectors to our shores, as well as over 12,000 visitors.

For the very first time, there will be a Support Committee, made up of Pedro Carreras (CarrerasMugica), Carles Taché (Galería Carles Taché) and María Baró (Baró Galería).

In addition to being a showcase for stunning paintings, sculptures and installations, Art Marbella (now in its third edition) will also be moving big money. The average price of paintings exhibited is between €7.000 and €15.000, though in past events, works priced at around $1 million have been sold.

Many works make their way through some of the most important art fairs in the world, including Miami Art Basel, Frieze New York and ARCO. This year, galleries will be present from a plethora of countries, including Brazil, France, the United States, Mexico, Switzerland and Austria.

Leading artists being represented include Spanish maestros such as Manolo Valdés, Juan Garaizabal, Juan Uslé, Joan Hernández Pijuan, Miquel Navarro, Joan Miró and Antoni Tàpies, and international talents such as Jeff Koons, Christo, Mimmo Rotella, Léster Rodríguez and Daniel Merlín.

Words Marisa Cutillas Photography Courtesy of Art Marbella

www.marbellafair.com