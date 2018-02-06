Curvy Role Models

If you are into beauty in any shape or form, then you probably come across names like Huda, Zoella, Nikkie or Iskra on a daily basis. If these talented bloggers/Instagram phenomenons/vloggers are proving one thing, it is that beauty comes in more than one package.

Top social media channels have revealed the extent to which now more than ever, beauty is subjective. Let’s enjoy the ride on this new wave of equality, embracing the body-positive messages promulgated by the new faces of feminine power.

Love handles, cellulite, stretch marks, remind us of who we are, where we’ve been. While working to be fitter and stronger should always be an aim, especially in this day and age of the sedentary lifestyle, it is vital to find a balance between battle and acceptance, as the Desiderata reminds us.

Candice Huffine is a size 12, hardly uncommon, yet she herself acknowledges that had she been born a few years earlier, she would never have had the opportunity to work with high fashion magazines such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, with whom she regularly collaborates.

Candice was a self-proclaimed ‘social butterfly’, born and raised in Washington, D.C. She competed in beauty pageants in her childhood, heading for New York as a teen to try and break into the modelling world. She was a size six; tiny by average standards but too big for the top agencies. The last one she approached signed her as a ‘plus-sized model’.

She recalls an agent telling her that she probably would make enough money to pay for university, but that she would never be able to live off modelling. However, work began pouring in and when she scored a national campaign with Lane Bryant in 2000, she knew she had made it.

In 2011, she would achieve a huge coup when she was asked to pose alongside top models Robyn Lawley and Tara Lynn in a shoot by renowned photographer, Steven Meisel, for Vogue Italy.

“That will go down in history for me as a really major moment in my life. Curvy girls didn’t have the opportunity to do editorial work that much. We were catalogue girls, online, e-commerce. You didn’t really see us in an edgy, high-fashion way. That really changed the game,” she told the Washington Post.

Candice had dreamed of appearing on the cover of Vogue since she was a little girl; since then, the offers haven’t stopped coming in…



Words Marisa Cutillas

