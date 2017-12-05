HBO Preview

Victoria Ortiz Téllez fills you in on what to expect from premium cable and satellite TV network, HBO.

What is HBO?

If you are heavily into series and home viewing, you are probably already a member of a streaming/on-demand service.

Alongside Netflix, HBO is one of the world’s top options, since it boasts an ample catalogue of films and highly rated series such as Game of Thrones, True Detective and Girls.

The network also features older classics such as The Sopranos or Sex and the City, which continue to garner interest despite the passing years.

HBO divides its content into three categories:

• Films and sagas such as Twilight, Ocean’s Eleven, The Matrix, The Lord of the Rings, etc.

• Family viewing – safe for children of all ages since the most risqué scene they are likely to view is one in which a princess kisses a toad. Series in this category include Peppa Pig, Disney cartoons and Paw Patrol.

• Documentaries – covering a plethora of subjects including life in the African savannah and the beauty of the Californian coast. When we last checked, HBO’s Documentary homepage included films such as Spielberg, which features exclusive interviews with family members and actors who have worked alongside him.

Also of interest is Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, offering a fresh insight into Princess Diana through her close personal relationships.

Some documentaries are extremely intimate, seemingly created to help those undergoing trials and tribulations – The (Dead Mothers) Club, for instance, brings us the moving stories of daughters who have had to cope with the early loss of a parent.

All this content is available for €7,99 a month, with a free month’s trial period.

New and Upcoming HBO Shows

New seasons and new shows air frequently on HBO, but some releases are more hotly awaited than others, including the fourth season of Vikings, which focuses on the strong bond between Ragnar and his children – a bond that could just be the end of him.

Another recent release was the second season of Insecure, starring Issa Rae (who won a Golden Globe for her stellar acting).

Shortly afterwards Ballers was launched – a drama/comedy that has received excellent reviews. The series was created by Stephen Levinson and stars Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, playing a former football pro who now works as a financial manager for players in Miami.

Room 104 is another hot series – each episode takes place in the same hotel room but focuses on different characters and genres – including comedy, crime and horror.

Fans who were left hanging after Season 7 of Game of Thrones ended, meanwhile, are eagerly awaiting the eighth season, which, it is rumoured, will have less than seven episodes, despite fans clamouring for more.



Bringing the Movies Home

HBO has a host of new and old film releases, perfect for families wishing to enjoy a home viewing experience. There are films for children like The Little Mermaid, though adults will also meet their match in films like 28 Days Later, The Exorcist or Blade.

The site continuously updates its vast library with new releases, so you can always enjoy a film you never got around to seeing at the cinema – when we last checked, the list included La La Land (the groundbreaking musical for the new millennium), Why Him? (an entertaining comedy starring Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston as a reluctant father-in-law) and the must-see Discover Tokyo Project (a short film starring Elisabeth Moss and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, which explores the mysterious romance between two strangers as they explore the intricacies of Tokyo).

HBO is strong on comedy, action and drama – virtually any and every genre you wish to view is available.

Sporting Interests

You can also watch important sporting events on HBO – whether boxing, football or basketball is your thing, you will find the latest matches and action from all over the world.

Words Victoria Ortiz Téllez