Homefair Expo

Held at the Palacio de Congresos in Marbella from 27th – 29th October, the Home Fair Costa del Sol is the coming together of this region’s new homes, architecture, landscaping, décor and legal and fiscal advice all under one roof.

The return of the property and home fair to these shores is a sure sign that the Marbella real estate market and economy are back to full health and things are as they should be.

During the boom of the 2000s, property fairs held across Europe were a vital component in the marketing of Costa del Sol homes abroad, as well as an important meeting point for industry professionals and clients alike when organised locally.

The financial crisis put paid to that for a while, greatly diminishing the volume of such events throughout much of the recession years. The latter also coincided with the rise to prominence of digital marketing.

Some even claimed that conventional forms of marketing would be a thing of the past, but while it is true that SEO, social media, optimised content, Adwords and other digital marketing tools are now of vital importance to the commercial success of businesses, early predictions of the demise of ‘off-line’ means of communication and promotion have proven to be well off the mark.

Personal Interaction

“The more digital and ‘remote’ the world becomes, the more people appreciate human contact,” says Yves Sirejacob, who organises the Home Fair Costa del Sol. “This is true both of service and opportunities to interact with other professionals, suppliers and of course clients.”

A firm believer in actively engaging all the above and building one’s business on personal contacts rather than passively waiting for the phone to ring, Yves has enjoyed success both as a legal and fiscal adviser, and an entrepreneur

“Everyone can profile themselves through corporate presentation, but it is in the personal interaction that you truly define yourself and also meet the people behind the other organisations you deal with.”

He has witnessed the revival of trade fairs and in particular property shows across Europe, and has been an active contributor to exhibitions promoting the Costa del Sol in the Netherlands and his native Belgium…

