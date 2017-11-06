When someone is diagnosed with cancer, they are usually recommended these three treatments: chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and/or surgery. However, these therapies have side-effects that can make life more difficult for patients.

For Johanness Schumacher, founder of Immucura (which specialises in dendritic cell therapy), when it comes to conventional therapy, “A useful analogy is that of a car that loses a screw… what mechanics normally do is to just replace the screw; a good mechanic, however, finds out why the screw fell out in the first place, so it doesn’t happen again.

The same can be said about cancer; conventional therapies focus on removing or irradiating a tumour, but havoc is wreaked on the rest of the body and the cancer often returns, lowering a person’s lifespan considerably.”

Schumacher and his team at Immucura are now working alongside prestigious Harley street doctor, Dr. Nyjon Eccles (who works with natural medicine), to help patients approach cancer from a consolidated perspective. “We specialise in integrative, non-invasive therapies, to attack cancer from different angles.”

Their approach isn’t new; in 1931, Dr. Otto Warburg was awarded the Nobel Prize (Physiology/Medicine) for his work on metabolic processes in cells. He noted that cancer cells “live in hypoxic, very low oxygen, and acidic conditions and derive energy from sugars by fermenting them the way yeast does.” Therefore, a logical way to defeat cancer is to make it impossible for these cells to survive and thrive.

Mr. Schumacher and Dr. Eccles have developed a program that seeks to do just this: called Immu 7 Onco Support; it is based on six principles:

Dendritic Cell Therapy (DCT): This powerful therapy is spearheading the fight against cancer. Dendritic cells are able to do something our body is sometimes unable to: identify and attack/eliminate cancer cells.

Dendritic cells were discovered in the beginning of the 19th century, though it was not until 2011 that Ralph M. Steinman was awarded a Nobel Prize for identifying the way they work.

Steinman noted that dendritic cells are able to detect cancerous cells and to make these identifiable to T-cells as well as to the natural killer cells (the body’s own ‘killer cells’). Armed with this new information, our T-cells are able to destroy malignant cells before they spread and inflict further damage on the body.

Dendritic cell therapy has produced excellent results, generally extending the life expectancy of patients and, in some cases, even proving successful in combatting late stage tumours…



Words Marisa Cutillas / Photography Kevin Horn and Dr. Nyjon Eccles

