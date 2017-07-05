10 Great Reasons to Visit Laguna Village

It’s peak season on the Coast and there is no time like right now to head for one of the most attractive places to spend the entire day, Laguna Village: a haven for shopping, exquisite dining and beachside relaxation. These are just 10 of the many reasons why Laguna Village encompasses the very best that southern Spain has to offer.

#1 Prized Destination

In 2014, Laguna Village was deemed Best Retail Development in Spain, 2014, at the European Property Awards. The Awards, celebrated since 1995, are organised yearly by International Property Awards and they recognise exceptional European projects within the real estate sector.

Laguna Village, developed by Sauer Real Estate, boasts a total area of approximately 5,000m2. The Laguna Village team proudly accepted their award at an elegant gala celebrated at the Grosvenor House Marriot Hotel in London. The event was sponsored by Virgin Atlantic and Yamaha.

#2 The Food and the Beach Clubs

You would have to return to Laguna Village many times to sample all the delicious offerings. Restaurants range from healthy and organic (think Terra Sana for a freshly squeezed smoothie, Thai salad, healthy pizza, juicy chicken satay or hearty wrap) to Mediterranean (enjoy a magnificent view over the bejewelled Mediterranean at Palapa, while tucking into a wealth of fish, rice and seafood dishes, as well as Oriental delights such as salads and sushi, washed down with an excellent bottle of wine or a cool mojito).

At beach level is Camurí, with three different areas: the beach, restaurant and lounge zones. Enjoy Mediterranean dishes jazzed up with touches of Oriental fusion. Camurí’s menu offers an array of choices, including sushi, wok dishes, paellas, fish and meat dishes. The restaurant also has a beach area with over 80 sun loungers, as well as Balinese Beds.

One of Laguna Village’s newest additions is Claro! Beach Club, an ‘earth-chic’ restaurant serving a variety of Mediterranean and international dishes. Treat yourself to a pampering massage, fall into temptation with a sweet piña colada shisha, or work on your tan at one of the Coast’s best ‘blue flag’ beaches.

The chill-out terrace offers crystal clear views of Gibraltar and is the perfect spot for a refreshing cocktail and a bit of ‘Vitamin Sea’…

