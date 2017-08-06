Summer at Marbella Club Hotel

The Marbella Club Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa is firmly entrenched at the pinnacle of a select list of resorts catered to discerning families and couples visiting the Coast.

With its stunning gardens, renowned gastronomic offerings and heavenly spa, it is also the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a fantastic meal or wellness experience.

In the summer, the Hotel takes the fun factor up a notch, with a host of events and occasions that turn it into a vibrant meeting point for those who like to celebrate life by the sea. These are just six reasons why you should visit the Marbella Club in Summer 2017.

1 – Party the night away: The Marbella Club always makes the most of every season, with events lined up throughout the year. Summer 2017 kicked off with a huge bonfire party on the beach in June, to celebrate San Juan.

Also open for the season is El Patio: featuring a host of themed parties, one of which is organised by Hubertus de Hohenlohe, son of the founder of the iconic hotel.

Events this summer include the inauguration of El Patio and the Studio 54 New York tribute (which took place on July 9), the Legendary Party on August 11, the Made in Spain party on August 18, 80s Fever on August 25, Famous Faces on September 1 and the Closing Party, taking place on September 3.

2 – Dine in Style: As usual, summer takes the dining scene outdoors, in particular to the following venues:

MC Beach: a frontline beach club hosting Sunset Parties, which commence around the end of July – contact the Hotel for precise details.

Summer Bar: an inviting bar-terrace with a warm atmosphere and live musical performances – an ideal spot for great conversation before or after dinner.

Terraza de El Grill: the ultimate romantic candle-lit al fresco restaurant, where you can dine under the stars amid elegant gardens, with music emanating from the Summer Bar.

3 – Soak Up the Art and Culture: From July 3 to September 6, a colourful exhibition paying homage to Andy Warhol (a collaboration with Art Wanson) can be viewed.

The Hotel will also be hosting an historic exhibition of never-before-released photographs of the Marbella Club, whose protagonists will be visiting on specific days to sign their respective photos. Limited edition prints will be available for purchase.

4 – Shop ’til You Drop: In the summer, the Hotel is known to feature new pop-up stores on its premises. This year, the honour goes to ByRory and L’Inde Le Palais, a stunning high-end designer brand of apparel and accessories.

5 – The Spa: Wellness is a core value at the Marbella Club, with complete two, four and seven-day Lifestyle Programmes based on four pillars that guide the entire Wellness offering: Mindset, Nutrition, Movement and Sleep.

Guests can also enjoy a lengthy list of Spa Treatments, including the Sleep-Inducing Ritual, ideal for those leading a hectic and noisy lifestyle.

Utilising soft brushes, bespoke Tranquility Sound methods and a unique blend of essential oils, you will be gently guided far from the effects of jet-lag. Nutrition is also key at the Marbella Club. Choose from an array of programmes or even healthy meal choices in all of their restaurants, created by acclaimed nutritionist, Amanda Hamilton.

The Hotel additionally offers various holistic and fitness activities, including sea walking, interval training and hiking. Additionally, you can take your pick from a number of wellbeing packages, including To Detox, to Destress, To Celebrate, To invigorate and To Nurture.

6 – The Kids Club: Quite simply one of the most impressively designed children’s play areas on the Coast. Ensconced in the middle of a verdant area where centenary-old pines soar into the heavens, it boasts stunning wooden flooring, an open-air theatre, colourful gardens, a kitchen where little hands can whip up delicious foods such as pizza, and an Aroma Room, where youngsters can create soap bombs, personalised perfume, glittery candles and much more!



Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso von Hohenlohe, s/n. Tel: 952 822 211.



Words Marisa Cutillas / Photography courtesy of Marbella Club Hotel

