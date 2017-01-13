RIBA Awards 2016

Each year the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) awards a series of highly prestigious prizes to those projects that represent not just excellence in architectural design and execution, but also vision, innovation and a fresh approach to the problems of space, budget, form and functionality that architects have to find solutions for.

In scouring the world for suitably inspiring projects to shortlist, RIBA does not discriminate on the basis of scale, spend or usage, allowing itself to focus purely on the strength of concept, design and the application thereof.

The result is an annual shortlist that can include anything from whole new planned cities and the kind of big-budget glory projects that garner a lot of attention internationally, to the smallest, humblest projects – as long as the concept is inspiring and the design illuminating, even a local venture can be a potential winner.

This approach levels the playing field greatly and adds to the appeal of the RIBA Prize, which in recent years has been won both by architectural giants such as Norman Foster, David Chipperfield, Herzog & de Meuron and Zaha Hadid and by smaller outfits like UNStudio in Holland, Tabanlioglu Architects in Turkey and EMBT from Barcelona.

2016 RIBA Awards For half a century now RIBA has been recognising excellence in the field of architecture both within the UK and around the world. In that time it has developed a very clear methodology, encapsulated in the organisation’s own words: “Successful projects reflect changes and innovations in architecture, but at their core display a commitment to designing and developing buildings and spaces for the improvement and enhancement of people’s lives.”

Words Michel Cruz / Photography courtesy of RIBA



