Senior Masters Cup 2017

The Senior Masters Cup has become a much-loved classic that blends the best in Marbella’s love of sport and glamorous events.

The summer is back and with it one of the classic events on Marbella’s sporting and social calendar: the 2017 Senior Masters Cup. This tennis tournament held within the lofty confines of the Puente Romano Tennis Club, will feature some of the greatest players of all time between Thursday 28th and Saturday 30th September.

Among them are legendary figures such as John McEnroe, Mats Wilander, Yannick Noah and Pat Cash, who captivated Marbella audiences and long since established a special relationship with the resort town and tennis club that was once managed by the legendary Bjorn Borg.

Last year’s edition brought top tennis back to our shores, with over 7,000 spectators following the action over the three days of the competition. The figures become even more impressive when you note that over 137,000 people were reached on Facebook and over half a million via the television broadcasts of the tournament.

The evergreen John McEnroe is not just a highly entertaining player, the leader of the pack of senior stars remains as competitive as ever and last year reached the final. There he eventually succumbed to former Spanish champ Albert Costa.

Tennis and glamour

Besides tennis and the wonderful, sunny Marbella backdrop, the Senior Masters Cup is always a charismatic affair that concludes the summer season in great style, complete with international press conferences, gala dinners, cocktail parties, concerts and luxurious hospitality.

It is a meeting point of international stars and Marbella’s glamorous set, yet though a glitzy event it is characterised by an easy-going, fun atmosphere…

Words Michel Cruz Photography Courtesy of Seniors Masters Cup