Top 10 Hotels 2017

We all have an idea of what a home away from home should be like. For some, it’s all about fun; for others, luxury is key, or personalisation; still for others, it is all about location. Sometimes, however, the majority speaks – as has occurred once again in TripAdvisor’s Traveler Choice Awards.

The Aria Hotel Budapest by Library hotel Collection (Budapest)

It’s all about culture at The Aria Hotel Budapest, set in a restored 19th century building that was once a bank and celebrating the Hungarian and world musical heritage.

The Hotel comprises four wings, each of which is inspired on a different musical genre: Classical, Opera, Contemporary and Jazz. Every room and suite pays homage to one composer or artist, with names including Béla Bartók, Bob Dylan and James Brown.

The jewel in the crown of the Aria is its High Note SkyBar rooftop garden. Boasting panoramic views of the city, it is home to an elegant lounge and a happening bar called Satchmo’s.

The hotel is ensconced beside no less than St. Stephen’s Basilica and is just a few steps away from a quaint pedestrian square featuring elegant boutiques, restaurants and cafés. Also within five minutes’ distance are the verdant Andrássy Avenue, the Budapest State Opera House and the romantic Chain Bridge.

This hotel is the idea choice for music lovers – it boasts its own onsite Music Director, who gives guests advice on cultural activities in the area. As the sun sets over the ‘City of Smiles’, head for the Music Garden Courtyard, with its tiled piano path and cosy seating areas, set within a transparent glass enclosure which envelops you in the delicate sound of tinkling ivory.

Mandapa A Ritz-Carlton Reserve (Ubud, Bali)

The Mandapa is one of a handful of hotels in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Reserve collection, dreamed up for only the most discerning travellers seeking the ultimate in personalised, meaningful escapes.

The common areas are romantic and fragrant, thanks to the colour and bouquet of indigenous flowers. Butler service, a top-of-the-range spa experience and recreational opportunities will entertain and pamper you.

The Mandapa, named after the entrance to a traditional Hindu temple, is situated alongside the serene Ayung River, where it meets the wild jungle in Ubud (known as Bali’s spiritual heart).

The resort aims to heal as well as please, as it offers individually tailored health, detox, wellness and spiritual programmes within a beautiful sanctuary. It is infused with natural materials that blend effortlessly into the lush surrounds…

Words Marisa Cutillas

