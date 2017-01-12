Top Art Festivals

A wise teacher once said, “The human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”

Art is, indeed, the stuff that inspires us, lifts our spirit, allows us to escape from the precision and routinary nature of daily life. There are fantastic art festivals all over the world though if investment and ultimate enjoyment is on your mind, Marisa Cutillas suggests booking a flight to these top events:

ART BASEL – Switzerland/Miami

Art Basel, whether in Switzerland or Miami, is a big deal breaker for artists and investors with money to make and burn, respectively. The first edition of the prestigious art fair took place in Basel, Switzerland in 1970 and today, it is commonly referred to as ‘the world’s premier international art show for modern and contemporary art’.

In 2002, Miami celebrated its very own Art Basel, enjoying great success and sparking a host of art-related events in the city.

The 47th edition of Art Basel Switzerland took place in June 2016, enjoying significant sales and attendance by 286 premier galleries, as well as top international collectors and institutions hailing from a host of countries including the Philippines, Lebanon, Japan, Korea, Africa, the Soviet Union and more. Art Basel makes the most of the city’s rich history, with a full programme of events taking place every day in cultural institutions.

Sales were big this year. Bloomberg reported, “First-time exhibitor Van Doren Waxter gallery, which mounted a survey of Richard Diebenkorn works on paper, said it sold more than $1 million worth of art in the first few hours.”

One Rudolf Stingel painting fetched €3.3 million, photographs by Cindy Sherman were sold for €379.000, while two charcoal drawings by Robert Longo sold for €473.000. One Madison dealer, meanwhile (Christopher van de Weghe) sold two Basquiat paintings for €3.8 million and €5.21 million, respectively.

In addition to the investments made, the fair dazzled with a plethora of truly breathtaking works, including bright neon installations by Tracey Emin, gold skull sculptures by Takashi Murakami and Cubist portraits by Picasso. The fair was a true blend of works from the past to the present century and a joyful celebration of all things avante-garde.

Next Year’s Art Basel will be taking place from June 15 to 18, 2017.

www.artbasel.com

The Venice Biennial – Venice

This festival is the grandmother of them all, having celebrated its first edition in 1895. The event takes place in various venues along the floating city from June to November in odd-numbered years.

Next year, the art-filled event will take place from May 13 to November 26, 2017 and will be curated by Christine Macel, who has expressed her commitment to “emphasising the important role artists play in inventing their own worlds and injecting generous vitality into the world we live in.”

Words Marisa Cutillas

