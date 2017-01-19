Top Films 2017

The year 2017 promises to be a big one in the world of film, with everything from thrillers to romances and musicals lining up to keep you entertained and rake in the big bucks for their producers. Our top picks include:

Star Wars: Episode VIII: In this exciting episode, Star Wars fans could finally discover who Rey’s real parents are and who left her behind on Jakku. Meanwhile, Luke Skywalker, Rey and Yoda’s ghost discover unknown facts about the origins of the Force and the secret kept by the Jedi Council for years.

The Lego Batman Movie: We all remember how The Lego Movie (released in 2014) brought our children’s favourite toy to life in a spectacular way. The magic will be back in the sequel, which features the voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Zach Galifianakis and many more Hollywood stars.

In the film, Batman has an unhealthy obsession with the joker, whom he seeks to force into a mental asylum. Alfred encourages Batman to take responsibility for his life by raising his son, who isn’t as naturally gifted as Batman at fighting off dangerous criminals.

Logan: Director James Mangold once again directs talented Aussie hunk, Hugh Jackman, in the third and final installment of the Wolverine series. The film is set in the future: Xavier and the X-Men have been crushed by a powerful corporation and Logan must defeat their leader with the help of a little girl with special powers.

Kong: Skull Island: Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson star in an exciting new tribute to the legend of King Kong. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the film sees an intrepid team of explorers visit a mysterious island in search of a mythical serum. There, they encounter a group of mythical giant gorillas known as Kongs.

Fast 8: We all thought that the demise of Paul Walker meant the end of the Fast & Furious series, but the world’s fastest racing team is back and they hope to make “the best movie you’ve ever seen,” according to Vin Diesel, who plays leader of the gang, Dominic Toretto.

In the upcoming film, the team heads for New York, in search of new adventures. There, they meet their nemesis – the Shaw Brothers, who are hell bent on putting an end to the crafty crimestoppers.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2: The first film in the Guardians of the Galaxy series had to be one of the top films of 2014, raking in almost over billion dollars worldwide. The group of unlikely heroes (Star Lord, Groot, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon and Drax the Destroyer) are back for more action, as they struggle to keep their newfound team together and discover that Star Lord has a rather interesting family history.

Toy Story 4: Woody, Buzz and the gang are back in a whole new adventure. This time, the focus is less on the human-toy connection and more on a beautiful love story that will develop between two of our favourite toys.

Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot gives her all as Wonder Woman: the Amazon with muscles of steel and a heart of gold. Diana (Wonder Woman) meets a handsome American pilot (Chris Pine) who asks for her assistance. She joins him in his homeland and helps stop a violent world war.

Spider-Man: Homecoming: Spiderman returns to his original creators, Marvel, in this fantastic film which stars a brand new Spidey (Tom Holland) and which takes the character back to his high school days, when he finds it difficult to reconcile his super powers with his old lifestyle.

Justice League: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman are just a few superheroes who will join forces to face the catastrophic threat posed by Steppenwolf, who is out to find three mysterious boxes hidden by Mother Earth.

Words Marisa Cutillas