Virtual Reality Headsets

Virtual reality is all the rage, as you probably read in last month’s article on the VOID play centres, soon to take over the gaming world.

However, there is always a way to enjoy the best of VR gaming even if you can’t make your way to Utah, where the first VOID centre has just opened – by purchasing your very own VR headset! We bring you ‘s own ‘compare and contrast’ report, so you can pick the headset that best suits your needs:

Oculus Rift: This headset is said to have originated the whole headset craze, and it is still arguably the best known of all VR headsets. It all began with a Kickstarter campaign that collected $2 million and was subsequently purchased by no less than Facebook!

You will need a top grade gaming PC to enjoy its best features and a wired connection to obtain the power required to bring two high resolution images to each lens within the headset.

Oculus Rift has a 90Hz refresh rate and works at 233 million pixels per second, offering a 2160×1200 resolution. You can sit or stand while the headset immerses you in a rich gaming world that includes battle type games (Artika.1), battles with robots (Robo Recall), games in outerspace (Star Trek: Bridge Crew) and more. The Oculus Rift retails at around €700.

HTC Vive: This headset also hooks up to PCs and works with gaming systems made by gaming masters, Valve. It offers 360º head tracking (thanks to 70 sensors) and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Users can navigate using wireless controllers, designed for natural interactions.

Climb up a vertiginous snowy mountain, meet giant whales in a deep blue sea or make your way through a deserted city. What marks this headset from its competitors is that it was designed to be used in a standing position and permits movement from one part of the room to another. This technology removes the disconnection between what you see and your body feels, thereby reducing motion sickness. This headset will set you back around €950.

Sony PlayStation VR: This affordable headset is ideal for young players and those who are new to VR gaming since it is cheaper and does not require a high tech PC. Critics state that resolution can be lacking (leading to blurriness) though the frame rate is high – around 120Hz.

A lower resolution makes the headset a not-so-ideal choice for those who are sensitive to motion sickness. To use the PlayStation VR, you will need to buy a PlayStation camera and Sony’s Move Controllers. The London Heist is an amazing gangster type game, and there are shooting and underwater games to enjoy as well. This headset costs around €375.



Samsung Gear VR: This headset, powered by Oculus, allows you to travel across the universe, build futuristic cities and battle mysterious monsters. Lovers of space and science fiction must get their hands on Star Chart, a game which allows you to explore the solar system as you float through space – get up close to the sun and all the planets and feel in your own skin what it is like to be an astronaut.

This headset is ridiculously affordable and hooks up to your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. It may not be as visually impressive as upmarket PC based headsets, but it is super easy to set up. It feels comfie too, and has useful features such as a touchpad for controlling apps. It can be purchased for as little as €80.



Avegant Glyph: Touted as ‘the world’s first personal theatre’, this headset invites you to view all your entertainment in incredible detail, with amazing audio and HD clarity at home, in a plane, train, or anywhere else you’d like.

You don’t need a screen to use this headset; its groundbreaking technology “mimics natural eyesight through LED projection onto millions of microscopic mirrors.” It can be used to watch videos or stream or download content as well as for gaming. It currently retails for around €470.

Words Marisa Cutillas