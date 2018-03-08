What do Millennials Want?

By 2020, millennials will form 50% of the world’s workforce, and many of the most important decisions with respect to business, the environment, health and other essential factors will be made by them.

Born between 1985 and 2000, this group has been singled out as a generation with specific values and aims, and the results are not always as positive as one might think. According to a recent Reason-Rupe poll, for instance, around 70% of people surveyed thought people in this age group were ‘selfish’ or ‘entitled’.

Another survey by a renowned management company found that 55 per cent of employees felt that millennials were the ‘biggest complainers.’

Do Millennials Have a Right to Complain?

For some, it is logical to critique the current state of affairs on both a nationwide and global scale.

In an interesting article in the Boston Globe’s Perspective Magazine, millennial journalist, Alexa D’Agostino, noted that people in her age group should complain – even more than they already do, for various reasons, including:

– The Great Recession, which has caused baby boomers to stay longer in the workforce, meaning that there are less jobs available for younger generations.

– They have higher rates of depression and anxiety faced by previous generations at the same age.

She concludes by asserting the importance of voicing one’s concerns; manifesting dissatisfaction can result in change… it can also create common bonds with others and make patent that certain behaviours are not acceptable.

Despite many unfounded stereotypes affecting them, millennials can, in many ways, be proud of their values and abilities. One area in which they undoubtedly surpass the abilities of older generations is technology. Around 24 per cent actually identify adeptness at technology as the defining factor that makes their generation unique.

Millennials top the list when it comes to a gamut of tech-related activities. They are the most likely to use the Internet or send emails (though baby boomers follow closely behind), they use social media several times a day, and they have the most positive attitude to technology as a whole.

Words Marisa Cutillas

