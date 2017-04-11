New Property Developments

You’ve most probably noticed it, but after a hiatus of building in the years following the financial crisis, the Coast’s construction sector is gathering pace again. We spoke with some of the leading property promoters in the region to find out what is on offer in Marbella and surroundings today.

Munich and Wolfsburg design cars for a global market, Paris creates fashion and fragrances, London tailors financing to your needs and Hollywood keeps successive generations glued to the screen, but here in Marbella we produce luxury homes. Collectively, our architects and investors are the product developers of the Costa del Sol just as others produce clay models of next generation cars or design the look of tomorrow’s smart phone.

Property development may seem an easy way to make great gains and returns on investment, but insiders will tell you that it is a risky business if you don’t get it right – and getting it right requires not just having access to the right ingredients, such as investment capital, bank guarantees, reliable construction partners and of course a prime land asset, but also in having a keen sense of timing and a nose for what the market wants. Put simply, it’s the difference between creating what sells and what doesn’t.

Syzygy Homes, Cancelada

After 27 years in the business, Fausto Martínez, founder of FM Consulting, has developed a nose for up-and-coming areas as well as the kind of properties people demand. The company’s new project in Cancelada, Syzygy Homes, is a case in point, for the modern apartments and villas being developed here in conjunction with Syzygy Homes S.L. are located in one of the areas with the most potential in and around Marbella.

“Syzygy offers a stylish and comfortable modern living concept surrounded by nature and on the edge of a charming village, yet is also close to all amenities, including beaches, restaurants, schools and shops. A new bridge linking the area to Los Flamingos will further enhance this connectivity.”

Property type 47 apartments and 17 villas

Spec Apartments: 2-3 bed (107m2-133m2) Villas: 3-bed (221m2)

Developer Syzygy Homes

Sales & Marketing FM Consulting

Architect The Residences González & Jacobson The Villas Vap Homes

Launched Summer 2016

Delivery date Late 2018

% sold Apartments 15 (32% with purchasing contract) Villas: 8 (47% with purchasing contract)

Price Apartments €298.000 – €435.000 Villas: From €850.000

Words Michel Cruz

www.fmconsulting.es

