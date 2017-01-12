Online Activism

Once upon a time, if you wanted to rally support for a worthy cause you stood on a windswept street corner with a petition and a collection tin. Today you can bring down corrupt governments, save the African rhino and send aid to Syria with the click of a mouse. Belinda Beckett investigates the new people-powered warrior websites driving digital protest on a global scale.

An image of Vladimir Putin surrounded by blood-soaked teddy bears, captioned Stop Bombing Aleppo’s Children, set social media networks chattering last autumn. It was a stunt, or in modern parlance a meme – ‘a viral concept that spreads rapidly from person to person via the Internet’.

The ‘blood’ was red dye and ‘Putin’ was a protestor wearing a mask although the pink-stained soft toys ambushing the Russian President’s visit to Berlin were real enough – a rapid response by Avaaz.org, to focus attention on the plight of families in the besieged Syrian city and Russia’s role in the war.

Viral marketing is one of the key weapons in the armoury of Avaaz, an American-based non-profit NGO harnessing the power of the internet to get amazing things done on a global scale: such as spearheading the largest mobilisations on climate change in history, which saw 1.5 million people marching in 175 countries and lead to the 2015 Paris Climate Accord; or raising US$1.5m to supply cameras to citizen journalists throughout the Arab world and smuggle in real reporters to Syria, for which it was accused of taking sides in a civil war.

This same online activist community took a herd of cardboard pigs to the doors of the World Health Organisation to demand an investigation into the link between swine flu and giant pig farms; created a three-mile human chain handshake from the Dalai Lama to the doors of the Chinese Embassy in London to request dialogue between the parties; and dressed its UK media director up as a Spitting Image caricature of Rupert Murdoch during an intensely-fought campaign to block the BSkyB merger, involving national newspaper advertising and lawyers to challenge the deal…



Words Belinda Beckett

Read the rest of this article