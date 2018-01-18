With over 27 years of successful property development in the Marbella area, founder Fausto Martínez explains why FM Consulting has become a point of reference in the sector.

Fausto Martínez is one of the most highly respected property developers on the Costa del Sol, but his connection with the tourist industry of this region is reflected in the fact that he was one of the founding members of CIT – the Centro de Iniciativas Turísticas – an organisation established with the purpose of promoting Marbella on an international level.

Fausto has continued to do just that ever since, establishing cross-border contacts, fighting to improve standards in Marbella and offering value to its international clients, and he has lead the way with his own property company, which has a string of successful projects to its name across the region.

It is therefore the track record of FM Consulting over the past quarter century that has garnered so much respect, for Fausto is a stickler for attention to detail and doing things properly.

“They are the foundations of being able to say that you offer your clients value,” says the entrepreneur who welcomes proper planning, financial and quality controls in the industry.

“Those who do things properly have everything to gain from stringent standards that demand the best of us, for they are the quality seal against which our performance is – and should be – measured.”

Not surprisingly, the firm is well-received by clients, investors, colleagues and financial institutions, and thanks to a strong blend of integrity and successful track record, is in the privileged position of choosing its partners.

The company’s current range of projects has once again caught on with the buying public because of the attention to detail that has gone into them. “We look very carefully at the location and what it offers potential homeowners, who it suits best and what kind of property they are looking to find in Marbella and surroundings.

Careful research, thorough planning and also solid financial underpinnings are as much a part of the product development process as is the architectural styling, the interior design, range of amenities and the little touches that make a property and an urbanisation stand out.”

It’s an approach that has made projects such as Cortijo del Golf, Las Terrazas de Atalaya, Syzygy Homes, The Residences and the Villas, and Terrazas de Cortesin highly popular with buyers, an ability to get it right and promote this region in the process that was recognised by CIT – now an organisation with over 500 member companies in a wide range of fields – recently in November when it awarded Fausto Martínez with its top business award at an elegant event at the Puente Romano Hotel…

Words Michel Cruz / Photography courtesy of FM Consulting

www.fmconsulting.es