Arenal Beach Talent

Arenal Beach is one of those well kept secrets that locals and regular customers like to think of as solely ‘theirs’.

There are many good reasons for its popularity – for instance, its frontline location; the restaurant sits elegantly upon the powdery shore of one of El Rosario’s most serene beaches. Then there is the décor – modern, chic and inspired, with beige rattan furniture and turquoise fabric paying homage to the salty sea air and gentle sound of the waves.

The food, of course, is always the paramount reason for a restaurant’s popularity and it is only logical that Arenal Beach should live up to savvy beach club diners’ expectations.

The restaurant was founded by the former owners of Soliluna: Daniel Kozak (Head Chef) and Isabel Domínguez, Manager. During their reign, Soliluna received no less than a recommendation from the Michelin guide, owing to the blend of exquisite produce and detailed technique involved in the preparation of authentic Italian cuisine.

At Arenal Beach, Daniel and Isabel are joined by Noha Haggar, who despite having managed many successful businesses, always dreamed of having a restaurant. “I have known Dani and Isa for years, and was a big fan of Soliluna so I was thrilled to join them in their new venture,” says Noha.

Daniel, an Argentinean Chef who was born to Polish parents, is fascinated by the many culinary cultures of the world. He began working at the Hotel San Martin in Buenos Aires, and it was there that he first became inspired by gastronomy.

He enrolled in cooking school and set forth to travel the world, in search of new textures and flavours. Daniel firmly believes in the value of slow food – cooked dishes created with love and pampering, and made with market fresh produce. His concoctions strike a perfect balance between innovation and tradition. Presentation is beautiful but flavour and texture are always paramount.

Joining Daniel is lovely assistant Chef, Auxi Fuentes, who is surely one of the most passionate cooks I have had the pleasure of meeting. Like Daniel, Auxi can think of nothing better to do with the little free time she has, than travel.

Food is her fuel and it is only by savouring the very best the world has to offer, that she finds continuous inspiration. Auxi trained at one of the best cooking schools in Spain, La Cónsula, and she was also part of the successful Soliluna team. When asked to define what the menu at Arenal Beach is like, she responds that it is, quite simply, one based on excellent produce.

Don’t expect to find typical chiringuito fare at Arenal Beach; think more sophisticated dishes which are somehow best enjoyed by the sea: freshly grilled wild fish, juicy Málaga prawns served with a sweet chili sauce and a touch of basil, or a hearty barbecue with pork, beef and chorizo.

Every Thursday is Argentinean night, featuring tango classes, a tango dinner show and a barbecue or à la carte meal. Sundays, meanwhile, are centred around a special brunch featuring various entrées, grilled meats and vegetables with roast potatoes, and homemade desserts, including tiramisu, brownie with dulce de leche and an apple and macadamia strudel.

There are also delights you definitely wouldn’t expect to find at a chiringuito – including sucking lamb cooked at a low temperature, so tender it falls off the bone.

At Arenal Beach, the Chefs have the freedom to purchase the best products in the area – zero kilometre ingredients are therefore very much present in their dishes. “Everything we buy is fresh,” muses Auxi, “all fish is from our area while all the meat is imported from Argentina.” The cochinillo (sucking pig), logically, is sourced from Segovia.

Daniel and Auxi make a perfect team, since both are mad about food, travel and the cinema. “We constantly dialogue and debate about the films we’ve seen while we cook,” laughs Auxi. “We also enjoy eating out; it’s a perfect way to discover dishes and stay inspired.”

Thus, their many travels have led the Chefs to seek inspiration in far-off lands like Asia, which they pay homage to in dishes like the octopus with wasabi puree. The world is indeed a magical place for these two Chefs, who seek to share the flavours and textures they discover and dream up, with those who also believe that one of the greatest pleasures in life is good food.

Words Marisa Cutillas / Photography Kevin Horn

Avda. Cervantes s/n, El Rosario, Marbella.

www.arenalbeachmarbella.com