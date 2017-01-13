A restaurant is somehow a reflection of the heart and soul of its owner and when the latter has a true calling for service and a love of fine food, this quality is most evident – as it is at Casamono, dreamchild of the talented Clement Mokeddel, who has been at the helm of this culinary haven of cool, since its inception.

If you have been to Casamono, then you know of the unique vibe that lives within, spilling over onto the gorgeous, verdant terrace, with its hip cocktail bar.

It is always difficult to describe what gives an establishment its heart, but at Casamono it is clearly Clement – whose warmth is matched in measure by the extent to which he is on the pulse of the coolest trends in world cuisine.

Many more ingredients make up Casamono’s soul – from the gorgeous murals to the quality of the produce (everything is seasonal and of the very highest quality) and the service. “A good waiter is an artist,” says Clement, who cleverly lays a plate before me with a slight swirl of the hand.

“These are touches that some diners wouldn’t notice, but which are filled with creativity and beauty.” These are tiny details which, to a sensitive soul, mark the difference between a meal and an experience.

Casamono brings world cuisine to Marbella, with dishes that represent a liaison between French tradition, Mediterranean ingredients and Asian inspiration. The colourful, flavourful, aromatic dishes are the product of the keen talent of Head Chef Matías Fernández and Clement’s own passion for travel.

On my last visit to Casamono, Clement had just arrived from Miami and London, though he had also been to Paris, Marrakech and Istanbul in recent months. Movement, for this restaurateur, is vital; he frequents everything from Michelin-starred food trucks to swish Parisian restaurants, picking up ideas for interesting food combinations but also taking note of the key to excellent service. “People come to Casamono to relax so it is important to give them service that comes from doing what we authentically love.”

Clement is surrounded by a passionate, lively bunch – everyone from his right hand in business, former professional footballer, Zahir Belounis to superb cocktail expert, Diego; sommelier, Danilo; and manager, Antonio. Noteworthy is the trendy music, created by Malik Alary, Resident DJ of the legendary Hôtel Costes in Paris and founder of the La Musique du Faubourg label.

The crux of a restaurant’s success, they say, is the food and Casamono shines brightly in this area. Food can, indeed, be ‘entertaining’, something we gleaned in dishes such as the tender grilled scallops served with sweet corn in three textures – popcorn marinated in kimchi, a delicate sweet corn sauce, and dehydrated corn.

An extra ingredient was added – pancetta – inspired on London. Equally dreamy was the goats cheese profiterole – livened up with herbs and served with caramelised balsamic vinegar, baby rocket salad and delicate pieces of apple in a spicy tomato sauce.

I am a big tuna tartare ‘expert’, yet at Casamono, this dish once again surprised and delighted. The fresh, tender fish was served with an airy lime and soy foam – adding a welcome touch of citrus. We enjoyed this refreshing dish with a fruity rosé, in this case, the excellent Château Minuty Rose et Or.

Casamono has a wide variety of Spanish, French and Italian wines, though a select list of New World wines is also available. We sampled heartier dishes too – like the wonderfully crisp sweetbread, topped with tiny pieces of red pepper and tomato and served with a fresh salad bearing baby rocket, crisp green beans, tomato and shaved parmesan.

If you love foie then the following dish is a must: paper fine beef carpaccio topped with shredded foie, baby rocket leaves and the finest of parmesan ‘crackers’. The presa ibérica was a knockout pork dish – perfectly grilled and served with fine crisp slices of plantain and purple yam – surrounded by artistic ‘dots’ of spicy jalapeño sauce and beautifully accompanied by a full bodied Malbec (2014).

The Casamono team is so dynamic, it logically needs a second vehicle for its expression – and a new restaurant will be opened soon at the Puente Romano Beach Resort & Spa. If Clement and his team have anything to say about it, the new venue will be turning the Hotel into a sexy place to feel the vibe, savour the world and let your soul fly with the music. As their motto goes, ‘Casamono is definitely more than a restaurant’.

Words Marisa Cutillas / Photography courtesy of Kevin Horn

Open daily for lunch and dinner. C/ Estébanez Calderón 19, Marbella. Tel: 952 774 578.

www.casamonomarbella.com