The Nagomi Spa, an Oriental-inspired haven of relaxation with a stunning circuit pool and thermal area, a plethora of treatment rooms and a massage and facial list that reads like what you would expect to find at a top resort in Bali or the Maldives, is perfect proof that the luxury health and wellness sector extends over more than the Marbella and Estepona area.

The Spa is part of the Reserva del Higuerón Resort, which comprises a Doubletree by Hilton Hotel and popular Sports Club with a stunning lagoon-shaped pool, carefully manicured gardens, and top-of-the-range tennis and padel courts.

Reserva del Higuerón Resort, whose parent company also owns various real estate developments in the area, is host to some of the world’s most prestigious sporting competitions, including the Mercedes-Benz and BMW padel competitions, the Spanish Business Padel Cup, and the Madison World Volleyball Championships, played out on top level beach volleyball courts, which involved a big investment and which symbolises the company’s sincere commitment to the sporting sector. The resort additionally hosts events and talks by leading figures from the sporting scene, including Vicente del Bosque, until recently the manager of Spain’s national football squad.

This month, readers have the best excuse ever to visit Nagomi Spa, whose thermal area alone merits various hours of enjoyment. In addition to the lavish circuit pool, it also boasts a Turkish bath, sauna, and relaxation areas, as well as various treatment rooms – even a couples room for those seeking a romantic experience with their partner. To celebrate the festive season, the Nagomi Spa has five enticing rituals, which you can enjoy alone or in company.

The Japanese Thermal waters Ritual: Energise your body in the thermal waters and enjoy an exclusive ECOA massage, based on Shiatsu (Japanese finger pressure), with hot tourmalines that release heat energy. The treatment calms stress, relaxes muscles, balances the body, and activates natural defences.

The Pacific Gold and Pearls Ritual: Change skin with a sublime massage that restores youth and smoothness with ingredients made from exclusive multi-sensory natural extracts. Ideal for those wishing to regenerate skin through the power of pearls and caviar.

Coffee Session Ritual: Coffee has toning, detoxifying properties and this treatment delivers plenty of it, in conjunction with an antioxidant massage and geo-thermal basalt stone therapy. The latter is applied to specific energy points in the body, acting on the nervous system and increasing skin permeability.

The Orchid and Jewel Stones Ritual: Combines the regenerative properties of the orchid, with the energy-boosting effects of red jasper and rock crystal. Beautifies the face and body.

Land of Fire Ritual: Inspired on the warmth of fire as a means of relaxation. Heat is used to renew, relax, regenerate and invigorate. A pleasant face and body ritual.

In addition to these dedicated holiday rituals, there are a host of packages available, which invite you to avail of the circuit pool, enjoy a massage, or go for gold with time in the spa plus a meal at two of the Resort’s most popular restaurants: La Higuerita, and Akira Japanese Cuisine. Gorgeous gift packages are also available, featuring items by renowned French skincare, firm, Guinot, and new brand Masada.

If you can, delight a loved one with the gift of health and wellness; and make an effort to reap the benefits of their numerous anti-stress therapies as well. The Spa is visually unique, since it boasts a two-storey structure, its crystal walls letting in floods of natural light. Elegance and majesty abound, and beyond, views of rolling hills and the resort’s lush gardens only add to the sense of serenity.

The Nagomi Spa is firmly committed to hygiene and cleanliness; in an almost unheard of gesture, it closes for one week every year, for cleaning, renovations and updates. New this year, for instance, are additional treatment rooms on the top floor. As ever, guests and members alike can also step into the Spa for something as simple as a manicure/pedicure, or to have their hair done by the talented in-house stylist. The Spa has impressive opening hours: 9am to 11pm.

Also new at the Spa are two recent machines, ready to firm you up and turn back the hands of time. One (the ‘Binabys’ machine) relies on facial diathermy to rejuvenate cells at a deep level and grant greater luminosity to skin, and the other (the ‘Rolation’) involves the use of roll-on cold therapy and pressotherapy alleviate liquid retention and tiredness.

If you live in the area, you might even consider membership of the sports club; there are many advantages included, one of which includes unlimited use of the Spa thermal area. See the friendly team at the Nagomi Spa and discover which package is ideal for you and your loved ones.

Words Marisa Cutillas / Photography Courtesy of Reserva del Higuerón Resort

At Reserva del Higuerón Resort, Benalmádena. Tel: 952 573 964.

www.reservadelhigueronresort.com