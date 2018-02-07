Cirumed Clinic is perhaps best known for its ‘bikini body’ surgical procedures and non-surgical treatments such as CoolSculpting and laser treatments, yet it is also a leading centre for treatments focussing on health and wellbeing.

Vitamin Therapy, for instance, is a buzzword in leading medical centres across the globe, since it enables doctors to discover and address any nutritional/vitamin-related insufficiencies patients may have.

About Dr. Halina Roma Latasiewicz

At Cirumed, Vitamin Therapy is imparted by Dr. Halina Roma Latasiewicz, a highly experienced specialist in Anesthesiology and Intensive Therapy who worked for almost 20 years as a consultant in this field at the Silesian Centre for Heart Diseases in Poland (a leading hospital for heart and lung transplants).

Since 1992, Dr. Latasiewicz has specialised in parenteral nutrition (the feeding of patients intravenously, bypassing the usual processes of eating when this is not possible). From 2006, she has been working in Spain as an anesthesiologist and intensive care consultant.

Dr. Latasiewicz has additionally brought a crucial treatment to patients wishing to enjoy optimal health: intravenous provision of vitamins, amino acids, macro and micro elements, in personalised infusions to promote better health.

What is IV Therapy?

Many of us take vitamin supplements to back up our healthy eating, yet these are not absorbed to the same extent when taken orally, as when administered through injections/IV therapy.

At Cirumed, Dr. Latasiewicz first asks patients to obtain a blood test, so as to identify any insufficiencies in macronutrients or micronutrients that they may have. “If someone is feeling fatigued, they would like to nip a strong cold in the bud, or they wish to prevent flus in winter, the first thing I do is to see how their immune system might be letting them down. I then prepare a specific homeopathic serum which is adapted to their needs.



Why is IV Therapy So Successful?

Dr. Latasiewicz notes that customised serums are highly effective because “as they enter the bloodstream, results are obtained faster. This treatment can also be combined with other, aesthetic treatments.”…

