British Territories Overseas

Channel Five sealed Gibraltar’s fame as ‘Britain in the Med’ but there’s also a Britain in the Indian Ocean, another in the Antarctic and five in the Caribbean.

The Rock is just one of 14 British Overseas Territories in the world where Britannia still rules the waves – remnants of empire stretching from the North Atlantic to the South Pole which fly the Union Jack and have the Queen as Head of State. Belinda Beckett reports on this exclusive worldwide club.

Few people will remember what possessed Helena Bonham Carter to pose naked, hugging a dead tuna, earlier this year, spawning red top newspaper headlines like ‘Oh my Cod!’ In fact, the photographs were part of a celebrity campaign to protect marine life in Britain’s Overseas Territories.

Between them, the 14 BOTs make up the world’s fifth largest area of ocean, cover 660,000 square miles of land and boast a biodiversity found nowhere else on earth – 1,500 animal and plant species unique to their surroundings: a flightless moth found only on Tristan da Cunha; a spiky yellow woodlouse indigenous to St Helena; a predatory shrimp native to Ascension Island; Bermuda’s cahow seabird, thought to be extinct for 300 years until it was rediscovered in 1951.

Most are island nations. Some are tropical paradises with dynamic economies; others are remote and desolate; three are strategic military bases with no permanent civilian population; many are notable for their British way of life, with driving on the left, red telephone boxes, cricket clubs and traditional pubs. The sunny Caribbean BOTS are a mosaic of distinct cultural traditions dating from African slave trade days, with an Afro-American flavour and currencies pegged to the US dollar.

Collectively, they are home to some 350,000 British subjects who are fiercely proud of their heritage and, mostly, speak English and their own quirky patois. The Tristan da Cunha dialect has been described as a mix of ‘Home Counties lockjaw, Afrikaans slang and Italian’.

Historically, these lands are what’s left of the British Empire, before the sun set on most of it. Bermuda was first settled by Brits in 1609. The British Indian Ocean Territory was acquired as recently as 1965. Hong Kong was the largest city in the group until its handover to China in 1997. Today George Town in the Cayman Islands holds that honour.

Known as British Crown Colonies until 2002 since when, with some exceptions, residents have had automatic right to British citizenship (and EU citizenship by default), they are mostly self-governing, parliamentary democracies with the Queen as their Head of State and a Governor to represent her in situ.

Not to be confused with the Crown Dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, or the 16 Commonwealth Realms which also have British sovereignty, each has its own constitution, government and laws and a unique relationship with the British ‘mother ship’. The larger their population, the more autonomous they tend to be. The British government guarantees the defence of all BOTs and handles foreign policy.

Many have grown wealthy from tourism and finance. The Caribbean BOTs have had a bad press as ‘tax havens’ but these low-or-no-tax jurisdictions have had their wings clipped by the worldwide clampdown on money laundering. Others struggle to survive and depend on British government subsidies.

Curiously, the British Post Office plays a key role in many BOT economies through the sale of their rare postage stamps to collectors. The BOTs do not make a direct contribution to the British Exchequer, although some contribute towards the cost of their governor and staff…

Words Belinda Beckett

